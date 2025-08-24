Sahara India regional manager arrested in Madhya Pradesh deposit fraud case

Sahara India's regional manager for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh was arrested on Sunday from Bhopal in connection with an alleged cheating case registered in MP's Sehore district, an official said.

According to a police statement, one Rajaram Rathore had filed a complaint in January 2023 against the company's MP-CG regional manager Shivaji Singh, their Sehore branch manager S K Magarde, cashier Yogendra Chaudhary and another employee for allegedly duping him over his deposits.

Based on the complaint, the Kotwali police had registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections, including 420 (cheating), and the Madhya Pradesh Protection of Depositors' Interest Act, it added.