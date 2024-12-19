BluJ Aero and Blade India partner, aim to transform regional air mobility

BluJ Aero, a developer of long-range VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft, and Blade India, a leader in urban air mobility, have entered into a strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of sustainable aviation. The two companies have signed an agreement for the purchase of 60 VTOL aircraft, including 50 BluJ REACH cargo aircraft and 10 BluJ HOP passenger aircraft.

The BluJ REACH is designed for mid-mile logistics. This unmanned hydrogen-electric powered Vertical Take-Off and Landing (H2eVTOL) aircraft boasts a target range of up to 300 kilometres, a 100-kilogram payload capacity, and 12–16 hours of uptime, enabling same-day deliveries across underserved areas in India.

The BluJ HOP, on the other hand, is a piloted H2eVTOL intended for quiet, economical, and safe regional passenger travel.

Both aircraft leverage BluJ Aero’s proprietary technologies to maximise range, payload, and uptime efficiency while minimising noise and emissions. These aircraft are quieter, more efficient, and environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional aircraft, significantly reducing the carbon footprint of air travel. This aligns with global sustainability efforts and aims to redefine regional mobility.

“We are thrilled to couple our operational expertise with BluJ Aero’s aircraft to redefine the landscape of regional mobility in India, enabling aerial access to regions without traditional airports and helping ease traffic at existing ones,” said Amit Dutta, managing director, Blade India. “This agreement marks the beginning of an important partnership that helps expand our service offerings with sustainable solutions, aligning with our vision for the future.”

The partnership’s impact extends beyond fleet expansion. It opens up opportunities to access previously untapped and underserved regions for both cargo and passenger mobility. Additionally, it promises to create new jobs within the aviation sector. By integrating green technology into regional transportation networks, the companies aim to reduce environmental footprints and improve efficiency.

“This collaboration with Blade India is a significant step towards commercialising sustainable aviation for regional connectivity,” said Amar Sri Vatsavaya, co-founder and chief executive officer, BluJ Aero. “We look to leverage the globally unique policies of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and support their progressive work in certification to expedite bringing indigenous innovations such as ours to the market.”

The DGCA released its vertiport and VTOL policies in September this year, and BluJ Aero is part of its policy working group. Both BluJ Aero and Blade India are members of the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) Advanced Air Mobility task force and are committed to working closely with regulatory authorities to ensure compliance and certification for commercialisation.

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Hyderabad, BluJ Aero specialises in aircraft technology.

Blade India, launched in 2019 as a joint venture between Blade USA and Hunch Ventures, focuses on short-haul urban air mobility. Its fleet includes helicopters and private charters, with services spanning Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, and beyond.