Bharti Airtel clears 2016 spectrum liabilities by paying Rs 3,626 crore

Indian telecom carrier Bharti Airtel has made an early payment of Rs 3,626 crore ($426.4 million) to the Indian government, the company said on Thursday, settling all its liabilities for the spectrum acquired in 2016.

India's No. 2 wireless carrier had paid Rs 8,465 crore towards the liabilities in September.

Indian telecom operators owe the government significant spectrum fees, following years of high-stakes auctions and competitive bidding for airwave rights.

Bharti Airtel has paid a total of Rs 28,320 crore of spectrum liabilities in 2024, it said.

The company, which did not disclose its overall spectrum liabilities, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

It has already paid its 2012 and 2015 spectrum fees.