Home / Companies / News / Bharti Airtel clears 2016 spectrum liabilities by paying Rs 3,626 crore

Bharti Airtel clears 2016 spectrum liabilities by paying Rs 3,626 crore

Indian telecom operators owe the government significant spectrum fees, following years of high-stakes auctions and competitive bidding for airwave rights

Bharti Airtel has paid a total of Rs 28,320 crore of spectrum liabilities in 2024. | Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 5:43 PM IST
Indian telecom carrier Bharti Airtel has made an early payment of Rs 3,626 crore ($426.4 million) to the Indian government, the company said on Thursday, settling all its liabilities for the spectrum acquired in 2016.

India's No. 2 wireless carrier had paid Rs 8,465 crore towards the liabilities in September.

Indian telecom operators owe the government significant spectrum fees, following years of high-stakes auctions and competitive bidding for airwave rights.

Bharti Airtel has paid a total of Rs 28,320 crore of spectrum liabilities in 2024, it said.

The company, which did not disclose its overall spectrum liabilities, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

It has already paid its 2012 and 2015 spectrum fees.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Bharti Airtelspectrum allocationtelecom operators

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

