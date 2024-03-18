BluSmart to add 4,000 EVs of French carmaker Citroen to its fleet

BluSmart, a leading full-stack vertically integrated e-mobility ride-hailing service and EV charging infrastructure network company, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with French automaker Citroen to add 4,000 electric vehicles (EVs) into its fleet.

As part of the initial phase, 125 Citroën ë-C3 electric SUVs were flagged off from BluSmart’s EV charging superhub in Bengaluru.

The Citroën ë-C3 joins BluSmart’s growing fleet of over 7,000 EVs, with an impressive range of 320 km as per ARAI, and features fast charging technology that’s capable of achieving full charge in less than an hour.

Flagging off the first BluSmart Citroën ë-C3 into service, Shishir Mishra, brand director, Citroën India, said, “This collaborative effort between Citroën and BluSmart Mobility signifies a shared vision for a sustainable future in the realm of electric mobility, reaffirming our commitment to shaping a cleaner and greener transportation ecosystem.”

The company believes ë-C3’s design, operational range, fast charging capabilities, and intuitive technology are both comfortable and practical, making it an attractive proposition for passengers and fleet operators. “BluSmart’s foray into the shared electric mobility space offers convenient and safe urban mobility without any tailpipe emission. It strengthens our collective mission to decarbonise cities by mainstreaming EVs,” said Mishra.

Commenting on the partnership with Citroën, Anmol Jaggi, co-founder and chief executive officer, BluSmart said, “Having a shared vision of achieving net-zero mobility, providing premium, reliable and safe ride experience, Citroën is the ideal partner for BluSmart. With the mission to ‘decarbonise mobility at scale’, we are dedicated to constructing a comprehensive EV mobility ecosystem in India.”

“The onboarding of these EVs was facilitated through Assure by BluSmart, a unique opportunity for retail and institutional investors with access to capital to help finance the transition to eMobility. Through Assure, institutions can finance the purchase of EVs and lease them to BluSmart against fixed rentals,” said Jaggi.

BluSmart is building an integrated energy-infrastructure-mobility business and its born-electric technology stack, built indigenously, operates 7,000 BluSmart EVs and has completed over 12.5 million all-electric trips, having covered 410 million clean kms, saving 30 million kgs of CO2, since inception. BluSmart also owns and operates 4,400 EV chargers across its 36 EV charging superhubs spread across 1.5 million sq ft in Delhi NCR and Bangalore.

Recently, BluSmart entered into a multi-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Tata Power Trading Company Ltd (TPTCL) to source green power. This strategic collaboration makes BluSmart the first mobility player in India to transition from zero tailpipe emissions to a 100 per cent emission-free company, a significant step towards its commitment to ‘decarbonise mobility at scale’.