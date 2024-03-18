Clinisys Laboratory Solutions to ramp up India hiring by 50% in 2024

Clinisys Laboratory Solutions, a global provider of laboratory information systems specialising in software development for managing data and workflows in medical laboratories, announced its plans to increase its Indian workforce by 50 per cent by the calendar year 2024. This expansion also includes hiring an additional 200 individuals.





Clinisys holds a leadership position in the clinical laboratory information systems market, with a 19 per cent share of the market. Globally, up to 20 per cent of clinical laboratories use the Clinisys Laboratory information system to manage their data and workflows. Clinisys is looking to tap into the growing Asian market and leverage the country's workforce. Clinisys currently has over 3,500 customers in 34 countries and is aiming to further develop its R&D centres in India.

Speaking on the expansion plan in India, Karthik Reddy, Vice President of Clinisys India, stated, "Our Clinisys India division stands as a cornerstone in this global endeavour. We are aiming to elevate our impact further, with our plan to ramp up the workforce by increasing it by 50 per cent in India to support our 3,500 lab customers around the world and further expand our global operations. Our presence spans globally in countries like North America, Europe, and the UK.”

Speaking on their future partnership plans, Reddy added, “We have development centres already in Bangalore and Kolkata, and currently our sights are set on expanding to new horizons across these cities. Our strategic initiatives extend far beyond conventional clinical labs, encompassing domains such as toxicology, food, water, and crop science.”

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, and Chertsey, England, Clinisys has established a presence in key markets including Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, and India. Clinisys is also planning to incorporate new technologies such as advances in diagnostics, sensors, wearables, and real-time disease surveillance into their laboratory information systems. A merger between Clinisys and Sunquest Information Systems in 2022 helped the company to reach the leadership position in the industry.