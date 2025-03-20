BMW Group India has announced a price increase of up to 3 per cent across its BMW and MINI car range, effective from April 1, 2025. This marks the second price hike by the luxury carmaker this year, following a similar adjustment in January.

BMW Group which operates a manufacturing plant in Chennai and a parts warehouse in Pune. With a training centre in Gurugram and a widespread dealership network, the company has over 80 touch points across India. BMW India is a wholly owned subsidiary of thewhich operates a manufacturing plant in Chennai and a parts warehouse in Pune. With a training centre in Gurugram and a widespread dealership network, the company has over 80 touch points across India.

The new pricing will apply to both locally assembled models and imported vehicles.

In a statement, reported by news agency PTI, BMW India attributed the decision to rising input costs, a trend that has prompted multiple automobile manufacturers to raise prices across their portfolios.

The company’s locally produced lineup includes the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series Long Wheelbase, 5 Series Long Wheelbase, and several SUVs, including the BMW X1, X3, X5, and X7. Meanwhile, imported models such as the BMW i4, i5, i7, and high-performance M-series vehicles will also see price increases. The MINI range, which comprises the MINI Cooper S and the electric MINI Countryman, will not be exempt from the hike.

Car manufacturers hike prices

BMW’s announcement comes amid a broader wave of price increases across the Indian automobile sector.

Earlier today, Renault India confirmed that it will raise prices by up to 2 per cent across its entire model range from April, marking its first adjustment since February 2023.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Kia India, and Honda Cars have also declared plans to hike vehicle prices, citing rising input and operational costs.

ALSO READ: Mercedes may raise car prices in April if rupee weakens against euro Luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz India may follow suit if the rupee continues to weaken against the euro, as earlier reported by Business Standard. Managing Director and CEO Santosh Iyer has said that the company, which had already implemented a price hike in January, anticipates that the luxury car segment will face demand pressures over the next two quarters.

Tata Motors and Kia join the trend

Tata Motors and Kia India have also confirmed that they will implement price hikes across their passenger vehicle (PV) portfolios starting April 2025. This marks the second such increase for both manufacturers this year.

Tata Motors has not disclosed the exact percentage of the increase but has confirmed that it will apply to its electric vehicle range as well. Kia India, on the other hand, has stated that its prices will rise by up to 3 per cent, attributing the decision to escalating supply chain costs and rising commodity prices.

Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest carmaker, had earlier announced a 4 per cent price increase starting next month, citing inflationary pressures and higher operational expenses.