BMW Group's domestic car sales jump by 18% in 2023 amid rising demand

BMW Group India on Thursday announced that its domestic car sales jumped by 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 14,172 units in 2023 amid high demand for its high-end vehicles and electric vehicles (EVs).

It plans to launch 13 car models and six motorcycle models in 2024, BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah told reporters at a press conference. The German company's two-wheeler sales in India recorded a 20 per cent Y-o-Y growth to 8,768 units in 2023.

When asked about his expectations from the incoming interim budget, he replied, "The expectation is to keep the policies stable and consistent. That's it. As long as there are no surprises, we are happy with that because whatever the government is doing right now is fantastic. We are seeing that electric mobility is catching up. Those policies should remain stable."

He said he doesn't prescribe any kind of preferential treatment for any particular company. "There has to be a level playing field for all, whether it is for the new entrant or the company that has been in the market for two decades."

India has a very nascent automobile industry in terms of vehicle penetration (number of vehicles per 1,000 persons in the population). The technology that is available in India is not the very latest, Pawah noted. "Our ask with the government is that if you want faster adoption of new technologies, and then the localisation of it, there has to be some rationalisation of the duty structure."

BMW Group India sold the highest number of EVs in the luxury car market for the second consecutive year in 2023. "We sold 1,474 EVs, recording a 325 per cent Y-o-Y growth in 2023," Pawah noted.

Along with EVs, the company is also seeing strong growth in the high-end luxury segment of its portfolio, he added. BMW currently sells 24 cars and 21 two-wheelers in India.

The luxury automobile segment in the country has touched new peaks in 2023. Domestic sales of Mercedes-Benz, the largest player in India's luxury car market, recorded 10 per cent Y-o-Y growth to 17,408 units in 2023. Audi India's sales jumped by 89 per cent Y-o-Y to 7,931 units in 2023.

Pawah mentioned BMW added 50 new corporate clients — companies that buy BMW cars — in 2023. Therefore, the German company's corporate sales jumped by 56 per cent Y-o-Y in 2023.

When asked about the supply chain disruptions due to multiple geopolitical challenges, Pawah said that the challenges have become a norm in the automobile industry now and BMW has become agile and learnt to adapt itself to such issues. "This is why you see our record growth in 2023," he mentioned.

Major shipping companies are rerouting their ships away from the Suez Canal — which is the shortest route.

BMW India currently sells only one plug-in hybrid car and it does not plan to launch another one right now. "There is no benefit to customers in terms of taxation on hybrid cars. If the situation (regarding taxation) changes, we will consider bringing hybrid vehicles to India from our extensive global portfolio," Pawah noted.