Avneet Singh Marwah, the CEO of Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL), a homegrown electronic manufacturer, holds an exclusive license of the brand in India. Marwah announced the whooping investment of Rs 200 crore for a plant in India along with its collaboration with Flipkart according to a report by IANS. Thomson, a French consumer electronic brand announced its investment in a washing machine plant in India on Thursday.



Marwah in the report stated that they are confident that the collaboration will strengthen their presence further in the category. The plant reportedly has the capacity for 300,000 washing machine units and aims to produce 500,00 in the next six months.



SPPL had also announced in February an investment of Rs 300 cr in setting up a second plant in Uttar Pradesh to manufacture televisions. The company already has a plant in Noida which reportedly has the capacity to manufacture half a million units of TVs according to a report by the Hindu.



The company sells televisions under the brands of Kodak, Blaupunkt, and Thomson and has also launched a new FA series TVs with Realtek processors and Google TVs with 4k display. The company will launch a series of semi-automatic washing machines which will hold a capacity ranging from 9 kg to 12 kg. The machines will enter the market at Rs 9,999 for 9kg, Rs 10,999 for 10 kg, Rs 11,999 for 11 kg, and Rs 12,999 for 12 kg, respectively.