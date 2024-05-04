Home / Companies / News / Board of Aptus Value Housing gives nod to issue NCDs up to Rs 2,250 cr

Board of Aptus Value Housing gives nod to issue NCDs up to Rs 2,250 cr

Disbursements made during the financial year ending March 31, 2024, grew by 31 percent to Rs 3,127 crore as compared to Rs 2,395 crore, made during the same period of last year

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 7:48 PM IST
The Board of housing finance company Aptus Value has approved the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures up to Rs 2,250 crore, the Chennai-based company said on Saturday.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd recorded a 22 per cent hike in its profit after tax for the year ending March 31, 2024, at Rs 612 crore as compared to Rs 503 crore registered in the same period of last year.

Disbursements made during the financial year ending March 31, 2024, grew by 31 percent to Rs 3,127 crore as compared to Rs 2,395 crore, made during the same period of last year.

In a BSE filing on Saturday, the company said, "The Board has considered and approved the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating up to Rs 2,250 crore through private placements, in one or more tranches or series (subject to the approval of shareholders) from time to time".

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd currently has a network of 262 branches with over 1.33 lakh active accounts in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, and Maharashtra.

First Published: May 04 2024 | 7:48 PM IST

