Capillary Technologies IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Capillary Technologies IPO: Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) also showed solid interest, bidding for 57.27 times their allotted quota, while the retail segment was subscribed 15.82 times.

Capillary Technologies IPO allotment today, November 19, 2025

Despite a muted start amid cautious market sentiment, the ₹877.50-crore public offering picked up momentum on the final day, driven largely by strong demand from non-institutional investors (NIIs).

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Capillary Technologies IPO allotment: The basis of allotment for the Capillary Technologies IPO is likely to be finalised on Wednesday, after the issue drew a robust overall subscription of 52.95 times, according to NSE data.
 
Despite a muted start amid cautious market sentiment, the ₹877.50-crore public offering picked up momentum on the final day, driven largely by strong demand from non-institutional investors (NIIs). Their portion was subscribed 69.84 times, the highest among investor categories.
 
Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) also showed solid interest, bidding for 57.27 times their allotted quota, while the retail segment was subscribed 15.82 times.
 
With the IPO now closed, investors are tracking the allotment status, which is expected to be released later today.
 
 
Here's how to check Capillary Technologies IPO allotment status

Once the allotment is finalised, applicants can verify their allotment status online through the official websites of the BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime India, the registrar to the issue.
 
Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to check the Capillary Technologies IPO allotment status:
 
Check Capillary Technologies IPO allotment status on BSE:   https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
Check Capillary Technologies IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime India:   https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html
 
Check Capillary Technologies IPO allotment status on NSE:   https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp
 

Capillary Technologies IPO grey market premium (GMP), listing date

 
As the allotment process for the Capillary Technologies IPO moves forward, its unlisted shares are trading at around ₹639 in the grey market, reflecting a premium of ₹62 over the upper price band of ₹557, according to market observers.
 
The company is likely to debut on the BSE and NSE on Friday, November 21, 2025.
 
Based on current grey market indications, the stock is likely to see a strong debut; however, analysts caution that GMP movements are speculative and not a reliable predictor of actual listing performance.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Capillary Technologies IPO details 

 
Capillary Technologies’ IPO opened for initial public offering (IPO) on November 14, 2025, and closed on November 18, 2025
 
The company aimed to raise ₹877.50 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 0.60 crore shares valued at ₹345 crore and an offer for sale of 0.92 crore shares totalling ₹532.50 crore.
 
Capillary Technologies offered a total of 1,52,07,999 shares in its IPO. Of this, 1,13,77,428 shares, or 74.81 per cent, were reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), including 45,49,427 shares (29.91 per cent) earmarked specifically for QIBs excluding anchor investors. 
 
Non-institutional investors (NIIs) were allocated 22,75,486 shares, representing 14.96 per cent of the total offer, while the retail investor category were assigned 15,16,990 shares, or 9.97 per cent, with a maximum of 60,679 possible allottees. 
 
Additionally, 38,095 shares (0.25 per cent) were reserved for eligible employees. 

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

