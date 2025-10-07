Home / Companies / News / CBDC will transform cross-border payments, says Bank of Baroda MD & CEO

CBDC will transform cross-border payments, says Bank of Baroda MD & CEO

BoB MD Debadatta Chand calls the digital rupee a game changer for cross-border settlements, highlighting the bank's fintech, inclusion, and ESG initiatives

As of end-March 2025, the pilot in the CBDC retail segment had expanded to 17 banks and six million users since its inception in December 2022. | Image: Bloomberg
Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 7:38 PM IST
The central bank digital currency (CBDC) or e-rupee could be the real game changer as it would simplify cross-border settlements, reduce workforce needs, and improve efficiency, said Debadatta Chand, managing director and chief executive officer, Bank of Baroda (BoB), at the Global Fintech Fest.
 
“BoB is currently anchoring CBDC initiatives in collaboration with the Reserve Bank of India,” he said. The RBI is currently conducting pilot projects on CBDC.
 
As of end-March 2025, the pilot in the CBDC retail segment had expanded to 17 banks and six million users since its inception in December 2022.
 
BoB driving financial inclusion through Jan Dhan and BC network
 
As far as financial inclusion is concerned, BoB is driving inclusion at scale with over 45,000 business correspondents (BCs) and 7.5 crore Jan Dhan accounts, holding Rs 44,000 crore in deposits. Chand said the market share of BCs may be 6 per cent but, in Jan Dhan accounts, the share stands at 18 per cent.
 
Chand believes that in the coming years, people will entirely move online for small-ticket personal transactions.
 
The public sector lender has over 25 active fintech partnerships and more than 100 digital integrations across platforms. Chand emphasised that these partnerships have paid “the right dividend” and remain a core part of the bank’s digital growth strategy.
 
BST subsidiary to boost fintech innovation and agility
 
To further this vision, the bank has activated a subsidiary named BST (Borders and Technology), which operates like a fintech entity. This unit will focus on emerging technologies, payments innovation, and application development — freeing the bank’s core IT infrastructure to focus on stability and scale.
 
BoB is also betting on super apps — Bob World for existing customers and Bob EPI, which competes in the open UPI ecosystem and can acquire both customers and non-customers — a significant shift in approach for a public sector lender.
 
“We strongly believe these collaborative efforts have given the right dividend for us and will continue with the fintech partnership. At the same time, we activated a company called BST as Borders Entrepreneurship. This will behave as a fintech company,” Chand said.
 
BoB scales up ESG initiatives and renewable lending portfolio
 
On the ESG front, the public sector lender has created a renewable sector book on the lending side of more than USD 3 billion in the last three years.
 
The bank has rolled out an ESG-specific logo, a public ESG policy, and committed to becoming net zero by 2057 — the bank’s 158th foundation year.
 
Other goals include a 75 per cent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2034. The lender has also launched ‘Bob Forest’ in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, featuring 100 species of flora to promote urban greening and the transition to paperless internal processes.
 
“We’ve started documenting all ESG efforts in numbers, and we’ve been rated strong on ESG by external agencies,” Chand added.
 

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

