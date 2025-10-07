Home / Companies / News / We should help solve global carbon emissions problem: N Chandrasekaran

We should help solve global carbon emissions problem: N Chandrasekaran

India, as you know, has been a thriving economy and the aspiration level of the country is growing, Chandrasekaran said

N Chandrasekaran
We should contribute to solving the global problem of carbon emissions because unfortunately, India cannot afford the same level of carbon emissions as the Western world incurred to achieve their economic progress, Chandrasekaran said. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 5:47 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran on Tuesday said India should help solve the global carbon emissions problem, adding it will require innovation and technology.

We should contribute to solving the global problem of carbon emissions because unfortunately, India cannot afford the same level of carbon emissions as the Western world incurred to achieve their economic progress, he said.  Doing so requires innovation and technology, Chandrasekaran told PTI at launch of the book 'Hope for Life on Our Planet: Inspiration for Seven Generations', at Bombay House, the headquarters of the Tata Group in south Mumbai. Carbon emissions are the release of carbon-containing gases, primarily carbon dioxide, into the atmosphere, mostly from the burning of fossil fuels for energy.  India, as you know, has been a thriving economy and the aspiration level of the country is growing. Not only from the government, but people from all walks of life, be it business, sports, artspeople living in urban and rural areas, the aspiration level is growing, he said.  We need to kindle those aspirations, because hope is fundamental to bringing about progress. So, while we achieve our progress and become a developed nation, the goal of Viksit Bharat, we also need to achieve equity and solve our environmental problems, Chandrasekaran said.  He also stressed the need for providing a quality of life and dignity for every citizen. Be it access to healthcare, education, and everything else that can empower them. In some cases, it may be finance, and about how do we empower our women. So if we can have an aspiration towards making progress holistically, it will be remarkable, Chandrasekaran said.  The book is a global anthology of essays, reflections, and calls to action from 64 contributors, including Nobel laureates, artists, scientists, entrepreneurs, indigenous leaders, philosophers, and policymakers.  The contributors include primatologist and anthropologist late Jane Goodall, Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi, Ukrainian human rights lawyer and civil society leader Oleksandra Matviichuk, former president of Costa Rica Oscar Arias Sanchez and Chandrasekaran. Mohammadi wrote her note for this book in May 2024 from her cell in Evin Prison, Iran, illustrating how to nurture hope even in the darkest places.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Axis Bank sets its sights on acquisition financing, awaits RBI guidelines

Amazon Pay India revenue drops 7% in FY25 amid festive surge in usage

IKEA acquires US logistics tech company Locus in online growth push

SC issues notice to IndiGo on plea by customs department on IGST exemption

Jindal India commissions ₹1,500 cr downstream steel facility in West Bengal

Topics :Company NewsTata groupTata SonsN Chandrasekaran

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story