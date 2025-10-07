Amazon Pay India revenue drops 7% in FY25 amid festive surge in usage
Despite ₹866-crore loss, platform sees strong consumer adoption during Great Indian FestivalPeerzada Abrar Bengaluru
Amazon Pay (India), the online payments processing service owned by the e-commerce giant, reported its revenues for the financial year 2024–25 at ₹2,195 crore — a 7 per cent fall from the previous financial year, according to regulatory documents accessed by Tofler.
The company further reported a net loss of ₹866 crore during the same fiscal, a 5 per cent decrease from the previous year. The company’s total expenses for the fiscal were reported at ₹3,061 crore.
One in four customers used Amazon Pay to shop during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival (AGIF) sale, which attracted over 380 million customer visits in the first two days, with more than 70 per cent coming from beyond the top nine metros. Customers benefited from GST savings, access to over one lakh products at the lowest prices, and more than 30,000 new launches across smartphones, laptops, TVs, fashion, beauty, and appliances.
With attractive offers from SBI debit and credit cards, customers saved more than ₹260 crore on their shopping. India is also making big travel plans this festive season with Amazon Pay. International flight bookings surged 45 per cent compared to last year, with ticket fares ranging from as low as ₹1,403 (Delhi–Bhatinda) to as high as ₹4.5 lakh (Mumbai–London). UPI usage grew 18 per cent year-on-year compared to last year.
One in three customers leveraged the attractive SBI credit card
EMI offers to make their purchases. Amazon also witnessed one out of every five purchases made with EMI, with 80 per cent of all EMI purchases being no-cost EMI, predominantly across mobile, appliance, and electronic categories. One in nine orders during the first 48 hours was made using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.
