Amazon Pay India revenue drops 7% in FY25 amid festive surge in usage

Amazon Pay (India), the online payments processing service owned by the e-commerce giant, reported its revenues for the financial year 2024–25 at ₹2,195 crore — a 7 per cent fall from the previous financial year, according to regulatory documents accessed by Tofler.

The company further reported a net loss of ₹866 crore during the same fiscal, a 5 per cent decrease from the previous year. The company’s total expenses for the fiscal were reported at ₹3,061 crore.

One in four customers used Amazon Pay to shop during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival (AGIF) sale, which attracted over 380 million customer visits in the first two days, with more than 70 per cent coming from beyond the top nine metros. Customers benefited from GST savings, access to over one lakh products at the lowest prices, and more than 30,000 new launches across smartphones, laptops, TVs, fashion, beauty, and appliances.