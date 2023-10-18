BOB suspends senior officials for manipulations involving 'bob world' app

After facing regulatory scrutiny for alleged attempts to inflate mobile application registrations, Bank of Baroda has initiated actions including the suspension of employees accused of tampering with customer data.

The bank has not released a statement specifying the number of employees against whom actions, including suspensions, have been taken. However, a senior officer of the All India Bank of Baroda Officers' Association indicated that fewer than 10 people have been suspended. Some of these individuals hold the position of Assistant General Managers and are allegedly involved in manipulating customer accounts to boost registrations on the bank's mobile application, 'bob world'. The suspension letters were issued two days ago.

This internal disciplinary action, which includes transfers and the issuance of show-cause notices, commenced last month, even before the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directed the bank to suspend further customer onboarding on the mobile application. The RBI raised supervisory concerns over the onboarding process on October 10, 2023, a union leader stated.

Most of the employees facing disciplinary action are part of the branch network in the North and Western regions of the country. A senior bank official clarified last week that while the RBI's action is related to digital platforms, the core issue pertains to business practices rather than technical aspects.

In addition to conducting an internal audit, the bank is in the process of cross-verifying customers who have been onboarded. This exercise is expected to be completed within three to four weeks, according to a union official.

Last week, Bank of Baroda stated that it had already implemented corrective measures to address the RBI's concerns and was taking additional steps to plug any remaining gaps. The bank does not expect these actions, including the restrictions on onboarding new customers on 'bob world', to have a significant impact on its overall business and growth plans. The bank also affirmed that it would work closely with the RBI to address their concerns promptly.