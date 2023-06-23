Home / Companies / News / Boeing to invest $100 mn in infrastructure, pilot training in India

Boeing to invest $100 mn in infrastructure, pilot training in India

This comes on the heels of Air India signing firm orders of over 200 jets earlier this week from Boeing, which include 20 787 Dreamliners, 10 777Xs, and 190 737 MAX narrowbody aircraft

Reuters BENGALURU

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 2:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Boeing has announced a $100 million investment in infrastructure and programs to train pilots in India, according to a White House statement released on Thursday.

This comes on the heels of Air India signing firm orders of over 200 jets earlier this week from Boeing, which include 20 787 Dreamliners, 10 777Xs, and 190 737 MAX narrowbody aircraft.

The development also comes along with a flurry of deals signed by U.S. and Indian companies on the sidelines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington on Thursday.

 

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Also Read

Saudi Arabia announces order of up to 121 Boeing airplanes: State media

India has enough potential for recurring aircraft orders: GE Aerospace

The world's largest commercial jet purchase orders by number of aircraft

Boeing halts shipments of the 787 Dreamliner for a flaw in the tail section

Air India increases number of daily flights to Dubai from Delhi, Mumbai

Tycoon Shapoor Mistry's firm set to sell India's biggest low-rated bond

Adani-EdgeConneX JV enters deal to raise $213 million for two data centres

Reliance Jio in talks to raise about $1.6 billion for equipment from Nokia

CBI registers 2 cases against IL & FS subsidiaries for defrauding banks

BPCL in talks with Rosneft to buy oil priced on Dubai benchmark: Reports

Topics :BoeingPilotInvestment

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 2:11 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story