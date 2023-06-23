Home / Companies / News / Adani-EdgeConneX JV enters deal to raise $213 million for two data centres

Adani-EdgeConneX JV enters deal to raise $213 million for two data centres

The framework will finance two data centers with an aggregate capacity of 67 MW including one in Chennai with Phase 1 of 17 MW and another in Noida of 50 MW

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Unsplash

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 12:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Data centre provider AdaniConneX, a 50:50 joint venture (JV) between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX, on Friday announced sealing the largest data centre financial deal in India. In a regulatory filing, the company said that several banks have agreed to enter into a financial framework with the company, helping it raise $213 million for its under-construction data centres.
The tied-up facility will finance two data centres with an aggregate capacity of 67 MW. This includes the Chennai 1 campus with Phase 1 of 17 MW and the Noida campus of 50 MW.

"ING Bank NV, Mizuho Bank, MUFG Bank, Natixis, Standard Chartered Bank, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation have committed to the facility," the company said in the BSE filing.
"The construction facility is the key ingredient of AdaniConneX capital management plan, providing the pathway for us to deliver on-time a reliable and sustainable data centre capacity of 1 GW by 2030," said Jeyakumar Janakaraj, chief executive officer (CEO) at AdaniConneX.

According to the filing, "ING Bank NV, Mizuho Bank, MUFG Bank, Natixis, Standard Chartered Bank, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation acted as mandated lead arranger, book-runner (MLAB) for the deal.
Allen & Overy and Saraf & Partners were the company's counsels. The banks' counsels were Clifford Chance and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

"We welcome the banking partners through their participation with AdaniConneX. We are excited about our overall journey with Adani in India that has started with a robust implementation plan and a tremendous customer pipeline that will quickly establish AdaniConneX as the leading digital infrastructure platform for all of India," said Edmund Wilson, chief operating officer and co-founder at EdgeConneX and director at AdaniConneX.
"Leveraging Adani's proven infrastructure experience and EdgeConneX data centre record, we are keen to play an integral and pivotal role - bringing in a digital revolution."

Also Read

Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners to invest another $1 bn in Adani group stocks

Adani Group revives Mundra PVC project, gets credit line worth Rs 14,000 cr

Adani Enterprises bounces 17% from day's low on massive jump in Q3 profit

Adani Enterprises Q4 results: Net profit rises 137.5% to Rs 722 crore

Reliance Jio in talks to raise about $1.6 billion for equipment from Nokia

CBI registers 2 cases against IL & FS subsidiaries for defrauding banks

BPCL in talks with Rosneft to buy oil priced on Dubai benchmark: Reports

Intel India chief Nivruti Rai resigns, successor to be announced soon

Will not reach emissions goal with current technologies, says Tata Steel

Topics :Adani EnterprisesData centreBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 12:21 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story