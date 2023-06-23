

The tied-up facility will finance two data centres with an aggregate capacity of 67 MW. This includes the Chennai 1 campus with Phase 1 of 17 MW and the Noida campus of 50 MW. Data centre provider AdaniConneX, a 50:50 joint venture (JV) between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX, on Friday announced sealing the largest data centre financial deal in India. In a regulatory filing, the company said that several banks have agreed to enter into a financial framework with the company, helping it raise $213 million for its under-construction data centres.



"The construction facility is the key ingredient of AdaniConneX capital management plan, providing the pathway for us to deliver on-time a reliable and sustainable data centre capacity of 1 GW by 2030," said Jeyakumar Janakaraj, chief executive officer (CEO) at AdaniConneX. "ING Bank NV, Mizuho Bank, MUFG Bank, Natixis, Standard Chartered Bank, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation have committed to the facility," the company said in the BSE filing.



Allen & Overy and Saraf & Partners were the company's counsels. The banks' counsels were Clifford Chance and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. According to the filing, "ING Bank NV, Mizuho Bank, MUFG Bank, Natixis, Standard Chartered Bank, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation acted as mandated lead arranger, book-runner (MLAB) for the deal.