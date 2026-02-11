Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Companies / News / Bombay Dyeing Q3FY26 results show ₹9.85 crore loss, revenue down 22%

Bombay Dyeing Q3FY26 results show ₹9.85 crore loss, revenue down 22%

The company posted a net profit of ₹70.06 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing

Bombay Dyeing
Bombay Dyeing (File Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 11:32 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated loss of ₹9.85 crore in the December quarter of FY26.

The company posted a net profit of ₹70.06 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations declined 21.88 per cent to ₹324.02 crore in the December quarter of FY26. It was at ₹414.81 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses of Bombay Dyeing were at ₹362.43 in the December quarter, down 11.7 per cent year-on-year.

Revenue from polyster was at ₹305.93 crore as against ₹395.99 crore, while the contribution from retail/textile business stood at ₹14.83 crore.

Total income, which includes other income, was down 22.7 per cent to ₹350.62 crore.

Shares of the Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Ltd on Wednesday settled at ₹123.10 apiece on the BSE, down 1.24 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dr Lal back on the acquisition trail, tests South India for opportunities

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, others buy 1.92% stake in Ather Energy

Aditya Birla Group hospitality arm to bring JOE & THE JUICE to India

Bombay HC stays Rs 170 cr GST recovery against Gateway Terminals

Sterlite moves Madras High Court after TNPCB rejects green copper plan

Topics :Bombay DyeingQ3 resultsCompany News

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 11:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story