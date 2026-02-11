Q3 results today: Ashok Leyland, Lenskart, M&M among 344 firms on Feb 11

Ashok Leyland, Mahindra & Mahindra, LG Electronics, Lenskart Solutions, Max Financial, AstraZeneca Pharma, Kirloskar Oil Engines, and Godrej Industries are among 344 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3FY26) on Wednesday.

Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Divi's Laboratories, Bayer CropScience, Patanjali Foods, Hindustan Motors, CARE Ratings, Protean eGov Technologies, IRCON International, and MSTC.

Oil India Q3 results

State-owned Oil India on Tuesday reported a 10.7 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit at ₹1,195.08 crore for the third quarter of FY26 (Q3FY26). In the corresponding quarter last year, the company had posted a net profit of ₹1,338.85 crore.

On a sequential basis, profit dropped 16.4 per cent from ₹1,428.83 crore reported in the previous quarter.

The Maharatna firm’s revenue from operations stood at ₹9,111.43 crore during the quarter, remaining largely flat both year-on-year and sequentially.

Titan Q3 results

Sequentially, profit rose 50.3 per cent from ₹1,120 crore.

Revenue from operations for the quarter came in at ₹24,915 crore, marking a 42 per cent year-on-year rise from ₹17,550 crore in Q3FY25. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue surged 51.2 per cent from ₹16,461 crore.

Market overview: February 11

Indian benchmark equity indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened higher on February 11. The Sensex began the session 65 points up at 84,339, while the Nifty gained 40 points to trade at 25,975.

In the broader market, the BSE MidCap index advanced 0.1 per cent, while the SmallCap index was up 0.2 per cent.

Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended lower on Tuesday. In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged higher, marking its third consecutive record close. Investors reacted to weak retail sales data and remained cautious ahead of a key labour market report.

Meanwhile, as part of MSCI’s February 2026 index review, Aditya Birla Capital and L&T Finance have been included in the MSCI Global Standard Index.

List of some firms releasing Q3 results today, February 11

Mahindra & Mahindra

Divi's Labs

Ashok Leyland Lenskart Solutions

Max Financial Services

Patanjali Foods

SJVN

AstraZeneca Pharma

Kirloskar Oil Engines

TBO Tek

Bayer CropScience

Amara Raja Energy

Avanti Feeds

IRCON

Concord Biotech

Jupiter Wagons

Black Box

Procter & Gamble Health

Mrs Bectors Food

Garware Technical Fibres

Fiem Industries

Surya Roshni

Technocraft Industries India