South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: AFG look to regain form; toss at 10:30

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will continue today with South Africa taking on Afghanistan in the opening fixture of the day at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Australia will then start their campaign against Ireland in the second match of the day at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Afghanistan seek redemption

In the first match of the day, South Africa take on Afghanistan in Match 13 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with both teams looking to strengthen their positions in the group.

Aiden Markram’s South Africa head into the contest riding high on confidence after a dominant 57-run victory over Canada. The Proteas were clinical with both bat and ball in that outing and will look to build on that momentum. Having already spent considerable time playing in Indian conditions, South Africa will aim to make the most of their familiarity with the surface in Ahmedabad, where pace and bounce can come into play early.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, will be eager to bounce back after a five-wicket defeat against New Zealand. Despite showing early promise, they were unable to defend their total as Tim Seifert’s unbeaten 65 guided the Black Caps home. Afghanistan will need a more complete performance to challenge South Africa in this crucial encounter.

Australia look for winning start

In the second match of the day, Australia will take on Ireland in Match 14 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, with both sides eager to set the tone early in the group stage.

Australia arrive with a point to prove after enduring a disappointing run in recent T20I cricket, including a 0-3 series defeat to Pakistan. Despite that setback, Mitchell Marsh’s side remains one of the strongest outfits in the competition, boasting explosive batting depth and a well-rounded bowling attack. The presence of match-winners such as Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head and Adam Zampa ensures Australia are always capable of turning games decisively in their favour.

Ireland, meanwhile, will look to draw confidence from their steady progress in the T20 format. Although they went down by 20 runs against Sri Lanka, encouraging performances from Harry Tector and George Dockrell underlined their growing competitiveness. Ireland will need a disciplined all-round display to trouble Australia.

South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11

South Africa playing 11 (probable): Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi

Afghanistan playing 11 (probable): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE TOSS

The toss for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match 13 between South Africa and Afghanistan will take place at 10:30 AM IST, while the toss for match 14 between Australia and Ireland will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.