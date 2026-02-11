Bharat Bandh on Feb 12: What's open, what's closed during strike tomorrow?

India will see a nationwide general strike, or 'Bharat Bandh', on Thursday (February 12) after a joint forum of 10 central trade unions called for protests.

Several farmers’ groups have also backed the bandh. The strike is being held to oppose the four new labour codes and to protest against the newly-announced India-US trade deal.

Bharat Band: Why are trade unions protesting?

The trade unions argue that the four labour codes, which replaced 29 old labour laws, dilute workers’ protections and give employers greater flexibility in hiring and firing.

They have also raised concerns over privatisation, slow wage growth and issues related to social security benefits. Among the unions taking part are Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC).

In addition to the labour codes, the unions are demanding that the government withdraw the Draft Seed Bill, the Electricity Amendment Bill and the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act.

They are also calling for the restoration of MGNREGA and the repeal of the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025.

Farmers’ groups back the bandh

Farmers’ bodies, including the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and the All-India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), have extended support to the strike. They have raised concerns about how the proposed India-US interim trade agreement could affect domestic agriculture.

The SKM formally called for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on February 12 as part of its campaign against the trade deal. Speaking to news agency ANI, SKM Convenor Hannan Mollah expressed opposition to the agreement, claiming it would harm farmers. He accused the BJP-led Central government of "surrendering before the shrewdness of the US."

"Agreement will be a betrayal against farmers...We are surrendering before the shrewdness of the US. The government has surrendered. Piyush Goyal should resign. He betrayed Indian farmers. On this basis, we have started a campaign from February 4 to 11. SKM will go to farmers. On February 12, Bharat Bandh was called over this," he told ANI.

Bharat Bandh: What services may be affected?

Public sector bank services could see disruptions as bank employees and officers’ unions have announced participation in the strike. Major banking unions such as AIBEA, AIBOA and BEFI have indicated that they will join the protest. This may affect branch-level operations.

The State Bank of India said on Tuesday that a nationwide bank strike is scheduled for February 12 and advised customers that services may be partially disrupted. However, the day has not been declared a bank holiday by banks or the Reserve Bank of India. Branches are expected to remain open, though some services may face delays.

Public transport services may be disrupted in some states due to road blockades and protest marches. Buses, taxis and other local transport services could face partial interruptions. Local markets and shops in some areas may remain closed. Government offices in certain regions could see lower attendance or limited functioning if employees join the bandh.

What is likely to remain open?

Emergency services such as hospitals and ambulance services are expected to function normally. Airports and essential utilities are also likely to operate as usual. However, travellers are advised to leave early and plan for possible traffic congestion due to protests and road blockades.

