Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at positive start amid mixed cues; Asian markets extend gains

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, February 11, 2026: Indian equity benchmark indices, Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty , are likely to witness a positive opening on Wednesday amid mixed global cues.

As a part of the MSCI's February 2026 index review, Aditya Birla Capital and L&T Finance have been added to the MSCI Global Standard Index. IRCTC is the only Indian stock that has been excluded from the index. AU Small Finance Bank will see a weight increase in the index due to a float adjustment. Following the rejig, India's weight in the MSCI Standard Index remains unchanged at 14.1 per cent. The number of Indian companies in the index will increase to 165 from 164. Around 6:50 AM, the GIFT Nifty was trading at 26,050.5 levels, up by 89 points or 0.34 per cent.

Asian markets opened higher, continuing their rally despite AI concerns and lacklustre economic data weighing on Wall Street sentiment. Last checked, Australia's S&P/AXS 200 rose 1.21 per cent, while South Korea's KOSPI rose 0.04 per cent. Japanese markets remained closed due to National Day.

In the US markets, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended lower on Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up to its third straight record close as investors digested weak retail sales data and awaited a key labour market report. The US retail sales report for December showed consumer spending was unchanged, falling short of economists’ expectations for a 0.4% monthly increase, according to a Dow Jones survey. The S&P 500 index fell 0.33 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.59 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.10 per cent.

Q3 results today

Mahindra & Mahindra, Divi's Labs, Ashok Leyland, Max Financial Services, Patanjali Foods, SJVN, AstraZeneca Pharma, Kirloskar Oil Engines, TBO Tek, Bayer CropScience, Amara Raja Energy, Avanti Feeds, IRCON, ConCord Biotech, Jupiter Wagons, Black Box, Procter & Gamble Health, Mrs Bectors Food, Garware Technical Fibres, Fiem Industries, Surya Roshni, Technocraft Industries India, among others will announce their quarterly earnings today.

IPO Corner