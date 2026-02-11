Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at positive start amid mixed cues; Asian markets extend gains
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty was trading at 26,050.5 levels, up by 89 points, indicating a positive start for Indian markets amid mixed global cues
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, February 11, 2026: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a positive opening on Wednesday amid mixed global cues.
Around 6:50 AM, the GIFT Nifty was trading at 26,050.5 levels, up by 89 points or 0.34 per cent. As a part of the MSCI's February 2026 index review, Aditya Birla Capital and L&T Finance have been added to the MSCI Global Standard Index. IRCTC is the only Indian stock that has been excluded from the index. AU Small Finance Bank will see a weight increase in the index due to a float adjustment. Following the rejig, India's weight in the MSCI Standard Index remains unchanged at 14.1 per cent. The number of Indian companies in the index will increase to 165 from 164.
Asian markets opened higher, continuing their rally despite AI concerns and lacklustre economic data weighing on Wall Street sentiment. Last checked, Australia's S&P/AXS 200 rose 1.21 per cent, while South Korea's KOSPI rose 0.04 per cent. Japanese markets remained closed due to National Day.
In the US markets, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended lower on Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up to its third straight record close as investors digested weak retail sales data and awaited a key labour market report. The US retail sales report for December showed consumer spending was unchanged, falling short of economists’ expectations for a 0.4% monthly increase, according to a Dow Jones survey. The S&P 500 index fell 0.33 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.59 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.10 per cent.
Q3 results today
Mahindra & Mahindra, Divi's Labs, Ashok Leyland, Max Financial Services, Patanjali Foods, SJVN, AstraZeneca Pharma, Kirloskar Oil Engines, TBO Tek, Bayer CropScience, Amara Raja Energy, Avanti Feeds, IRCON, ConCord Biotech, Jupiter Wagons, Black Box, Procter & Gamble Health, Mrs Bectors Food, Garware Technical Fibres, Fiem Industries, Surya Roshni, Technocraft Industries India, among others will announce their quarterly earnings today.
IPO Corner
In the mainboard segment, IPOs of Fractal Analytics and Aye Finance will enter their last day of public subscription. In the SME space, Grover Jewells and Brandman Retail will make their debut on the NSE SME platform. The basis of allotment for Biopol Chemicals and PAN HR Solutions will be finalised today.
7:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Sec suggests 'Buy' on NTPC, CPSE ETF; Nifty resistance seen at 26,000
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Short term resistance for the Nifty is seen near 26,000 above which index could extend the rally towards fresh all time high above 26,373. On the downside, band of 25,450-25,500 could offer strong support to the index.
NTPC has broken out from downward sloping trend line. Primary trend of the stock has been bullish with higher tops and higher bottoms. READ MORE
7:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty, Bank Nifty strategy; 3 stock recommendations today by Motilal Oswal
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Despite the mild pullback, the buy on dips trend remained intact. On the daily chart, Nifty formed a doji candle highlighting a tug of war between bulls and bears while the broader structure continues to maintain a higher high – higher low formation. Now it has to hold above 25,800 zones for an up move towards 26,100 then 26,250 zones while supports are shifting higher at 25,800 then 25,700 zones. READ MORE
7:40 AM
7:29 AM
7:21 AM
7:00 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 7:15 AM IST