Home / Companies / News / Bombay Dyeing to sell 22 acre plot for Rs 5,200 cr to Japan's Sumitomo

Bombay Dyeing to sell 22 acre plot for Rs 5,200 cr to Japan's Sumitomo

Japan's Sumitomo Realty & Development Company will buy a 22-acre land parcel in central Mumbai from Bombay Dyeing for Rs 5,200 crore, the Wadias-run company said on Wednesday

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Bombay Dyeing

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 6:29 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Japan's Sumitomo Realty & Development Company will buy a 22-acre land parcel in central Mumbai from Bombay Dyeing for Rs 5,200 crore, the Wadias-run company said on Wednesday.

The sale of the land parcel in Worli is one of the biggest land sale transactions in the history of the financial capital. 

Sumitomo's subsidiary Goisu will be paying for the acquisition in two phases, which will include Rs 4,675 crore initially and Rs 525 crore later on completion of certain conditions, as per an announcement made by Bombay Dyeing to the exchanges.

The Bombay Dyeing board met on Wednesday to approve the sale, and the same will have to be approved by shareholders, as per an official statement.

The company scrip closed 6.93 per cent up at Rs 140.45 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday, against gains of 0.37 per cent on the benchmark.

Also Read

NGT directs committees to look into Delhi's illegal dyeing factories

Bombay Dyeing may sell Worli land parcel at Rs 5,000 cr valuation

Wadia-owned Bombay Dyeing posts bigger loss in March qtr as costs soar

Bombay Dyeing standalone net loss widens to Rs 119 cr for Jun quarter

Wadia property may get sold for Rs 5,000 cr in Mumbai's biggest land deal

GMR Group bags Rs 2,470 cr order to install smart meters in Uttar Pradesh

Amazon Web Services signs pact with Isro, IN-SPACe to advance capabilities

General Datatech to expand India operations, double headcount in 1 year

Juniper Green Energy gets $350 mn investment from AT Capital Group, Vitol

Adani Group in talks to refinance $3.5 bn debt taken for Ambuja takeover

Topics :JapanBombay DyeingMumbai

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 6:29 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Citibank India launches WFH option for 12 months post maternity leave

Reliance Retail in talks to raise $1.5 billion from existing investors

Election News

INDIA bloc's coordination panel to meet today at Sharad Pawar's residence

Everything you need to know about Telangana before Assembly elections 2023

India News

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagion

Special session of Parliament: All about the agenda, history and overview

Economy News

Gas prices likely pushed up inflation in Aug, other costs probably slowed

India economy added 52 million new formal jobs in FY20-23: Report

Next Story