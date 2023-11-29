Booking Holdings opens new Bengaluru facility, to create 1,000 jobs by 2026

Online travel and related services provider Booking Holdings, which runs the website booking.com and agoda.com among others, on Wednesday announced the official opening of its centre of excellence in Bengaluru.

The new facility which will serve as a hub for specialised and highly skilled technology talent supporting the company's growth and vision, the company said in a press release.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

With a projected investment of $250 million over five years, it is expected that 1,000 jobs will be created in Bengaluru by the end of 2026, the release said.

Booking Holdings India General Manager Randhir Bindra said the centre will enable the company to tap into the city's world-class talent pool.

It will further accelerate innovation to support transformation of the travel experience and unlock new potential for the company to meet the ever-evolving needs of its business and customers, he added.

Initially, the work of the centre will focus on expanding capabilities in fintech, data analytics and engineering, software engineering and mobile development, as new capabilities in other areas including trust and safety, cybersecurity, and professional services will continue to be scaled up in the coming year, the release said.