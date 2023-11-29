Home / Companies / News / Booking Holdings opens new Bengaluru facility, to create 1,000 jobs by 2026

Booking Holdings opens new Bengaluru facility, to create 1,000 jobs by 2026

With a projected investment of $250 million over five years, it is expected that 1,000 jobs will be created in Bengaluru by the end of 2026, a press release said

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
The new facility which will serve as a hub for specialised and highly skilled technology talent.

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 3:44 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Online travel and related services provider Booking Holdings, which runs the website booking.com and agoda.com among others, on Wednesday announced the official opening of its centre of excellence in Bengaluru.

The new facility which will serve as a hub for specialised and highly skilled technology talent supporting the company's growth and vision, the company said in a press release.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

With a projected investment of $250 million over five years, it is expected that 1,000 jobs will be created in Bengaluru by the end of 2026, the release said.

Booking Holdings India General Manager Randhir Bindra said the centre will enable the company to tap into the city's world-class talent pool.

It will further accelerate innovation to support transformation of the travel experience and unlock new potential for the company to meet the ever-evolving needs of its business and customers, he added.

Initially, the work of the centre will focus on expanding capabilities in fintech, data analytics and engineering, software engineering and mobile development, as new capabilities in other areas including trust and safety, cybersecurity, and professional services will continue to be scaled up in the coming year, the release said.

Also Read

World Tourism Day 2023: Theme, history, importance, celebration, quotes

Travel and tourism industry's hiring demand up 44% YoY in August: Report

Paytm collaborates with Amadeus to drive travel experience with AI

Planning a trip? Top 10 travel credit cards to make it more rewarding

China expands number of countries for travel by its big-spending tourists

Havells' consumer durables brand Lloyd enters Middle East market

Aurobindo Pharma receives USFDA approval to manufacture Darunavir tablets

Sequoia-backed mobile wallet Mobikwik selects banks for $84 million IPO

Income Tax Department conducts survey at some entities of Hinduja Group

Renewables lender IREDA hits over $1.8 bn valuation in trading debut

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BengaluruOnline travel agenciestourism sectorKarnataka

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 3:44 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story