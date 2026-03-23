Bosch, Tata AutoComp form joint venture to boost India's e-mobility push

Technology and services provider Bosch Ltd on Monday announced the formation of a joint venture with Tata AutoComp Systems Ltd to cater to the requirements of electric mobility.

The partners plan to hold equal shares in the joint venture, which aims to start its operations by mid-2026, subject to receiving all regulatory approvals, Bosch Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The joint venture will focus on engineering, manufacturing and sales of eAxle systems and electric motors in India, it added.

With a registered office in Pune, the joint venture aims to accelerate the adoption of sustainable and forward-looking technologies, thereby expanding the regional footprint for both companies in the e-mobility space, the filing said.

"India being the world's third largest automotive market, Bosch aims to leverage stronger opportunities for its business in India. This planned partnership with TACO further cements our presence in e-mobility, enabling us to deliver cutting edge global solutions locally in India including engineering and manufacturing expertise," said Karsten Muller, Executive Vice President, Manufacturing and Quality, Electrified Motion, Robert Bosch GmbH. The joint venture with Tata AutoComp is designed to accelerate the adoption of these technologies by delivering efficient, state-of-the-art e-Mobility solutions to our customers," Guruprasad Mudlapur, President of the Bosch Group in India, and Managing Director, Bosch Ltd, said. "At Bosch, we strongly believe that Battery Electric technology is the definitive path to achieving low emissions in passenger cars and select commercial vehicle segments," Mudlapur added.