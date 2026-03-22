Amazon India workers union calls for better wages amid LPG curbs

Business Standard sent an email query to Amazon asking about measures the company plans to take. In its response, the company said that the AIWU does not represent the warehouse workers at Amazon.

“It is disappointing that an external group — one that has nothing to do with any of the thousands of associates working at Amazon — is attempting to create a misleading narrative that draws undue attention to Amazon on an issue affecting businesses and society around the country and the world. The fact is: the safety, health, and well-being of our associates remain our top priority, and tens of thousands of associates at Amazon’s industry-leading fulfilment centers across India continue to have access to hot meals at the same nominal prices as before, despite the recent increase in input costs,” Amazon said in an email response.