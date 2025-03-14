Home / Companies / News / Brigade Enterprises launches Rs 2,700 cr housing project in Bengaluru

Brigade Enterprises launches Rs 2,700 cr housing project in Bengaluru

As per the PropEquity data, housing sales in Bengaluru fell 9 per cent to 60,506 units in 2024, from 66,600 units in the preceding year

World Trade Centre- Brigade Enterprises
Brigade has developed many projects in South India. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Mar 14 2025
Realty firm Brigade Enterprises targets Rs 2,700 crore revenue from its new housing project in Bengaluru.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, Brigade Enterprises said it has launched a residential project 'Brigade Eternia' in Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

The project, spread over 14.65 acres, will have 1,124 residential units with a total built-up area of about 20 lakh square feet.

"The project has a revenue potential of over Rs 2,700 crores," Brigade said.

The project will be completed by March 31, 2030.

Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director of Brigade Enterprises, said, "North Bangalore, particularly Yelahanka, is emerging as a key micro market with immense growth potential."  Established in 1986, Brigade Group is one of India's leading property developers.

Brigade has developed many projects in South India.

As per the PropEquity data, housing sales in Bengaluru fell 9 per cent to 60,506 units in 2024, from 66,600 units in the preceding year.

Brigade Enterprises Real Estate Bengaluru

Mar 14 2025

