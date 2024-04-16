Home / Companies / News / Brigade Enterprises posts record sale bookings of Rs 6,013 cr last fiscal

Brigade Enterprises posts record sale bookings of Rs 6,013 cr last fiscal

Brigade is aggressively pursuing land acquisition opportunities in its target markets and continues to add high-quality assets to its land bank, she said

Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 7:30 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd on Tuesday reported a 46 per cent annual increase in its sale bookings to record Rs 6,013 crore in the last fiscal year, mainly due to better demand for its housing projects.

Its sale bookings stood at Rs 4,109 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a statement, Brigade Enterprises said it has achieved pre-sales of Rs 6,013 crore in FY24 and Rs 2,243 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24 the highest ever for both in terms of a quarter as well as financial year.

Average sales realisation rose 23 per cent annually last fiscal year.
 

"The residential business continued to drive sales growth, with all other verticals of the company contributing significantly and finishing strong in the financial year," Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director of Brigade Enterprises, said.

The company has been able to achieve its best-ever operational performance last fiscal, she said.

"we aim to leverage this performance in FY25. Our outlook is optimistic, as we believe demand for residential space will continue to be strong," Shankar said.

Brigade is aggressively pursuing land acquisition opportunities in its target markets and continues to add high-quality assets to its land bank, she said.

Brigade Group has a healthy pipeline of new launches of around 12.61 million square feet in residential, 6.33 million square feet in commercial and 1.06 million square feet in hospitality.

Established in 1986, Brigade Enterprises Ltd is one of India's leading property developers.

Brigade has developed many projects in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Gift City-Gujarat, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru and Chikkamagaluru.

It is into developments of residential, office, retail and hotel projects.

Also Read

Brigade Enterprises soars 13% on healthy outlook; zooms 60% since November

Brigade to develop 2 mn sq. ft. of residential housing space in Bengaluru

Brigade Q3 results: Profit up 31% on strong growth in residential segment

Brigade Enterprises surges 7%, hits new high on strong Q2 results

Book profit in realty stocks as rally may hit valuation hurdle: Analysts

Even before Elon Musk's visit, 8 Indian firms are already Tesla suppliers

Morgan Stanley's first quarter profit rises as investment banking rebounds

Reliance Industries tries to sell US crude oil as Russian flows gain

Tesla layoffs: Global job cuts to impact leading markets US, China

Govt defers approval of Paytm's Rs 50 cr investment in its payments arm

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :RealtyBrigade Enterpriseshousing projects

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 7:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story