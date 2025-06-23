Home / Companies / News / EMS Ltd wins Rs 203 cr water and sewerage projects in Uttar Pradesh

EMS Ltd wins Rs 203 cr water and sewerage projects in Uttar Pradesh

In a release, EMS said it has emerged as L1 for a Rs 104.05 crore project under the Agra Water Supply Reorganisation Scheme (Trans Yamuna Zone I&II)

The estimated time of completion of this project is around 24 months. | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Water and sewerage infra player EMS on Monday said it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) in two projects worth Rs 202.85 crore floated by the UP Jal Nigam (Urban).

As of March 31, 2025, the Ghaziabad-based multi-disciplinary EPC company's total order book was at Rs 2,236.43 crore.

As part of the project, the company will undertake surveying, soil investigation, engineering, design and supply of all materials, labour, T&P required for construction, completion, testing and commissioning of an intake well-cum-pump house and approach bridge and a water treatment plant in Agra.

The estimated time of completion of this project is around 24 months.

It has also received the L1 status for a Rs 98.8-crore project under the Nagar Nigam Ayodhya Sewerage Scheme on a turnkey basis. Under this project, the company will undertake surveying, soil investigation, engineering, design and supply of all materials, labour, T&P required for construction, completion, testing and commissioning for the completion of Package 2 of Nagar Nigam Ayodhya Sewerage Scheme.

The estimated time of completion of this project is around 21 months.

"At EMS, it has been our constant endeavour to provide world-class turnkey service in sewerage solutions and water supply systems...We have been working with the local and state governments in the northern and western parts of the country to boost the infrastructure," said Ramveer Singh, Chairman, EMS Limited.

Incorporated on December, 2010, the company offers water and sewerage infrastructure solutions, including laying sewerage networks and building sewerage and water treatment plants across Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan, and now recently entered in the West Bengal also.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

