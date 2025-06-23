Home / Companies / News / ACME Solar secures ₹1,072 cr refinancing for 250 MW project in Rajasthan

ACME Solar secures ₹1,072 cr refinancing for 250 MW project in Rajasthan

The project has an operational track record of 18 months and achieved an annual Capacity Utilisation Factor (CUF) of 29.3 per cent in FY25, a company statement said

solar
This refinancing adds to the Rs 4,575 crore of refinancing completed over the past six months
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 2:29 PM IST
ACME Solar Holdings on Monday said it has secured a Rs 1,072-crore domestic project finance facility for its arm ACME Aklera Power Technology to refinance existing debt for its 250 MW operational project in Rajasthan.

The project has an operational track record of 18 months and achieved an annual Capacity Utilisation Factor (CUF) of 29.3 per cent in FY25, a company statement said.

ALSO READ: ACME Solar Holdings Q4 results: Net profit dips 77% to Rs 122 crore

ACME Solar Holdings has secured a domestic project finance facility of Rs 1,072 crore for its 100 per cent subsidiary ACME Aklera Power Technology Pvt Ltd to refinance existing debt and reduce financing cost by 95 basis points to 8.5 per cent per annum for its 250 MW operational project in Rajasthan, according to the statement.

This refinancing of 18 years tenure has been secured from a consortium led by institutions, including Bank of America and Standard Chartered Bank, it stated.

This refinancing adds to the Rs 4,575 crore of refinancing completed over the past six months, in line with the group's plan to refinance projects post-operations, reduce its cost of debt, and improve its credit profile, it added.

Rajat Kumar Singh, Group CFO of ACME Solar Holdings said, "The refinancing aligns with our strategy to create an efficient capital structure by reducing the cost of debt while diversifying our sources of fund and lending partners.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :ACME SolarACME Solar Holdingsrenewable energyrajasthan

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

