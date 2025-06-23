ACME Solar secures ₹1,072 cr refinancing for 250 MW project in Rajasthan

ACME Solar Holdings on Monday said it has secured a Rs 1,072-crore domestic project finance facility for its arm ACME Aklera Power Technology to refinance existing debt for its 250 MW operational project in Rajasthan.

The project has an operational track record of 18 months and achieved an annual Capacity Utilisation Factor (CUF) of 29.3 per cent in FY25, a company statement said.

ACME Solar Holdings has secured a domestic project finance facility of Rs 1,072 crore for its 100 per cent subsidiary ACME Aklera Power Technology Pvt Ltd to refinance existing debt and reduce financing cost by 95 basis points to 8.5 per cent per annum for its 250 MW operational project in Rajasthan, according to the statement.