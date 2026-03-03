Brigade Group leased out 156K sqft to 2 global firms at Brigade Twin Towers

Real estate developer Brigade Group has announced the leasing of approximately 1,56,000 square feet of commercial space at Brigade Twin Towers, Yeswanthpur, to two global industry leaders: MANN+HUMMEL Filter Pvt Ltd and Labcorp.

While MANN+HUMMEL is a German leader in filtration technology, Labcorp is a global provider of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services. This move is backed by strong market response and sustained demand for premium Grade A office assets.

Commenting on the development, Nandakumar OP, Chief Operating Officer–Office Spaces, Brigade Enterprises Limited, said, “The steady demand and quick occupancy reflect the growing demand for well-planned workspaces in this region. These recent leasing agreements reaffirm our focus on building workplaces that enable businesses to grow and operate efficiently. It motivates us to remain committed to delivering quality infrastructure that supports the evolving needs of the commercial market.”

“Brigade Twin Towers provides a modern, well-equipped environment that aligns with our operational needs in India and our mission to help to provide cleaner mobility, water, industry and air. The open workplace design promotes cross-functional collaboration and teamwork, strengthening how our teams work together. We are excited to transition into this premium campus which aligns perfectly with our 85-year legacy of excellence,” added Sudeesh Karimbingal, Managing Director India & VP–OE RoA, MANN+HUMMEL Filter. “Brigade Twin Towers offers the ideal setting for Labcorp’s continued growth in India, combining world-class facilities with an environment that fosters innovation and teamwork. This new workspace enhances our ability to support global research programmes while providing our employees with a modern and well-connected campus,” said Imran Ali, Senior Vice President, Global Head Early Development Research Operations and Country Head, India, Labcorp.