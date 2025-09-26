Home / Companies / News / Brightcom partners with US firm CQT to co-develop AI defence tech

Brightcom partners with US firm CQT to co-develop AI defence tech

This strategic MoU marks a significant advancement for Brightcom's established defence vertical, company statement said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 4:03 PM IST
Google
Tech firm Brightcom Group on Friday said it has inked a strategic initial pact with US-based defence manufacturer CQT Weapon Systems to co-develop defence technology.

Concurrently, the tech firm's defence vertical, Brightcom Defence, is unveiling its portfolio of indigenously developed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and the Maestro OS, an AI-powered defence operating system, a company statement said.

Brightcom Group Ltd on Friday announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with CQT Weapon Systems, a renowned defence manufacturer based in Michigan, US, according to the statement.

The agreement lays the groundwork for the two companies to collaborate on the joint development of advanced tactical hardware and AI-enabled systems, combining Brightcom's expertise in artificial intelligence and software with CQT's proven defence manufacturing capabilities.

The Board of Directors of Brightcom Group Limited, at its meeting held on Thursday, reviewed the progress of this partnership and the broader defence division.

Recognising the material importance of this strategic direction, the Board resolved to seek subsequent approval from the company's shareholders.

As a result, the annual general meeting (AGM), scheduled for September 28, 2025, has been postponed to present these matters for shareholder consideration.

A revised date for the AGM will be announced in due course, it stated.

The unveiled UAV portfolio includes the Raven, a long-endurance platform for strategic ISR; the Helix Series of high-speed mini-UAVs; the Thunderbolt tactical strike drone-bomber; and the Tiburon and Mini Tiburon fixed-wing UAVs for reconnaissance.

These systems are integrated and orchestrated by the Maestro OS platform.

This strategic initiative is well-timed to address a rapidly expanding global market. The AI in the defence technology sector is projected to grow significantly, with the AI and analytics in the military market alone expected to reach USD 35.78 billion by 2034.

This growth is further bolstered by India's increased defence budget and a strategic push for indigenisation, creating substantial demand for advanced, homegrown solutions like AI-enabled UAVs and command systems. PTI KKS 1.0.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

