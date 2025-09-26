Home / Companies / News / SpiceJet signs lease to induct wide-body aircraft Airbus A340 in its fleet

SpiceJet signs lease to induct wide-body aircraft Airbus A340 in its fleet

SpiceJet has signed a lease to add an Airbus A340 to its fleet, with the aircraft expected to arrive in India by September-end and begin operations in October under a wet lease model

SpiceJet
SpiceJet said that it intends to keep the wide-body in its fleet beyond a year. It added that it is also in advanced talks to lease a second A340. Photo: Pexels
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 3:14 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Low-cost carrier SpiceJet on Friday said it has signed a lease agreement to induct an Airbus A340 aircraft into its fleet to increase capacity amid rising passenger demand.
 
The plane is expected to arrive in India by the end of September and will enter service in the first week of October, the airline said in a BSE filing.
 
“We are thrilled to introduce the Airbus A340 into our fleet as part of our ongoing efforts to enhance our service offerings and expand our domestic and international network. This aircraft will allow us to tap into new markets and expand our international footprint," said Debojo Maharshi, chief business officer of SpiceJet. 
 
It added that the aircraft will initially be operated under a wet lease and later transition to a damp lease, subject to regulatory clearance. Wet leasing is an arrangement where the lessor provides an aircraft and the crew, too. So here, the lessor is responsible for the operational maintenance of the flight. Meanwhile, a damp lease is an aircraft leasing arrangement where the lessor provides the plane along with the flight crew, but does not supply the cabin crew, maintenance, or insurance.
 
SpiceJet said that it intends to keep the wide-body in its fleet beyond a year. It added that it is also in advanced talks to lease a second A340. This development comes soon after the airline announced its plan to induct 18 Boeing 737s, including four 737 MAX aircraft, into its fleet from October 2025.
 
Shares of SpiceJet were down 1.8 per cent at ₹29.81 apiece on the BSE at 2.24 pm.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Supreme Court upholds JSW Steel's ₹19,700 cr resolution plan for BPSL

TPREL, Bank of Baroda partner to provide solar financing for MSMEs

With $57 bn valuation, Maruti becomes 8th most valuable carmaker globally

IIT Madras, Hero MotoCorp join hands for research, mobility solutions

Supreme Court upholds JSW Steel's takeover plan for Bhushan Power & Steel

Topics :SpiceJetAirbusaircraftBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story