Home / Companies / News / With $57 bn valuation, Maruti becomes 8th most valuable carmaker globally

With $57 bn valuation, Maruti becomes 8th most valuable carmaker globally

Maruti Suzuki India, the largest unit of Japan's Suzuki Motor, has surpassed global heavyweights like Ford Motor, General Motors, and Volkswagen AG. It has even surpassed its Japanese parent company

Maruti Suzuki, Maruti Suzuki logo
Maruti becomes 8th most valuable carmaker globally| Photo: Shutterstock
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 12:29 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Maruti Suzuki India has now entered into the top tier of the world's most valuable automakers, rising to eighth place globally by market capitalisation of around $57.6 billion, The Economic Times reported, citing ETIG data.
 
Maruti Suzuki India, the largest unit of Japan's Suzuki Motor, has surpassed global heavyweights like Ford Motor, General Motors, and Volkswagen AG. It has even surpassed its Japanese parent company.
 
Maruti's valuation surged past Ford Motor ($46.3 billion), General Motors ($57.1 billion), and Volkswagen ($55.7 billion), all of which have either stagnated or slipped in rankings over the past month. Its market cap has also surpassed Suzuki’s $29 billion.
 

Tesla dominates the global auto space

 
Billionaire Elon Musk's Tesla continues to dominate the global auto space with a market cap of $1.47 trillion, followed by Toyota ($314 billion), BYD ($133 billion), Ferrari NV ($92.7 billion), BMW ($61.3 billion), and Mercedes-Benz Group ($59.8 billion). Maruti sits at the eighth spot, right after Honda Motor, which has a market cap of $59 billion. 
 

Maruti benefits from next-gen GST reforms

 
Maruti Suzuki, which is India's largest carmaker, derives over 60 per cent of its sales volume from small cars. It has also been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the next-generation Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, implemented on September 22.
 
Business Standard recently reported that the company announced price cuts of up to ₹1,30,000 across its models. Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer, Marketing and Sales, MSIL, said, "In Alto K10, the reduction is in the range of 10.6-20 per cent; in S-Presso, 12.6-24 per cent; Celerio, 8.6-17 per cent; Wagon R, 8.7-14 per cent. This is a double bonanza for the festival season to accelerate motorisation in the country."
 
The industry trackers noted that the new GST rates have particularly helped small car makers, where Maruti has a strong hold. With lower taxes and improved affordability, Maruti's sales volumes have seen a boost, thereby improving the company's earnings outlook.
 
The company has been recording 15,000 bookings every day since the new GST rates were implemented, which coincided with the festival of Navratri, an official told The Economic Times, adding that the small cars of the company are also in high demand. On September 22, the first day of Navratri, the company delivered 30,000 orders.
 

Maruti's stock has rallied since August

 
Since August, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the next-generation GST reforms on Independence Day, Maruti's stock has rallied 25 per cent, fuelled by investor sentiment.
 
On the stock markets, the company has outperformed the Nifty Auto Index, which rose nearly 11 per cent since mid-August. In the same period, Maruti's share price jumped from ₹12,936 on August 14 to ₹16,236 on September 25, marking one of the sharpest gains among leading auto stocks.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dairy group Hatsun Agro targets 15% revenue growth after GST revamp

Coal India announces ₹1.03 lakh festivals reward for non-executive staff

Supreme Court upholds JSW Steel's takeover plan for Bhushan Power & Steel

Skoda brings back Octavia in India; only 100 units up for sale in 2025

Google faces EU fine for boosting its own search platforms over rivals

Topics :Maruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki IndiaCar salesCarmakersGST RevampBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story