Maruti Suzuki India has now entered into the top tier of the world's most valuable automakers, rising to eighth place globally by market capitalisation of around $57.6 billion, The Economic Times reported, citing ETIG data.

Maruti Suzuki India, the largest unit of Japan's Suzuki Motor, has surpassed global heavyweights like Ford Motor, General Motors, and Volkswagen AG. It has even surpassed its Japanese parent company.

Maruti's valuation surged past Ford Motor ($46.3 billion), General Motors ($57.1 billion), and Volkswagen ($55.7 billion), all of which have either stagnated or slipped in rankings over the past month. Its market cap has also surpassed Suzuki’s $29 billion.

Tesla dominates the global auto space Billionaire Elon Musk's Tesla continues to dominate the global auto space with a market cap of $1.47 trillion, followed by Toyota ($314 billion), BYD ($133 billion), Ferrari NV ($92.7 billion), BMW ($61.3 billion), and Mercedes-Benz Group ($59.8 billion). Maruti sits at the eighth spot, right after Honda Motor, which has a market cap of $59 billion. Maruti benefits from next-gen GST reforms Maruti Suzuki , which is India's largest carmaker, derives over 60 per cent of its sales volume from small cars. It has also been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the next-generation Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, implemented on September 22.

Business Standard recently reported that the company announced price cuts of up to ₹1,30,000 across its models. Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer, Marketing and Sales, MSIL, said, "In Alto K10, the reduction is in the range of 10.6-20 per cent; in S-Presso, 12.6-24 per cent; Celerio, 8.6-17 per cent; Wagon R, 8.7-14 per cent. This is a double bonanza for the festival season to accelerate motorisation in the country." The industry trackers noted that the new GST rates have particularly helped small car makers, where Maruti has a strong hold. With lower taxes and improved affordability, Maruti's sales volumes have seen a boost, thereby improving the company's earnings outlook.