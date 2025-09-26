IIT Madras, Hero MotoCorp join hands for research, mobility solutions

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras) and Hero MotoCorp (HMCL), the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate across multiple areas of research, education, and employee upskilling, strengthening the industry–academia partnership for future mobility solutions.

Joint research projects of mutual interest, technology transfer, and CSR initiatives are other possible opportunities to be explored between the two parties.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by senior leadership from Hero MotoCorp, including Vikram Kasbekar, executive director, acting chief executive officer and chief technology officer, Anuj Dua, head of global product planning, Jyoti Singh, deputy chief human resources officer, Ananda Reddy, divisional head – advanced engineering and technology, Rajat Kapoor, section head – innovation and upcoming mobility, and Manish Singhal, lead – academia partnerships.

Representing IIT Madras were V. Kamakoti, director, and Manu Santhanam, dean (industrial consultancy and sponsored research). Their participation highlighted the importance of this strategic collaboration between academia and industry in shaping the future of mobility. Speaking on the partnership, Kamakoti said, “Industry–academia partnerships have been one of our key areas of focus at IIT Madras. It is imperative that these two key pillars of our economy work together to realise the dream of a Viksit Bharat 2047. Our partnership with Hero MotoCorp is a step forward in this direction, and I am confident that the scholarships, industry exposure, and specialised courses under this strategic agreement will play a pivotal role in advancing mobility research and development in India.”

Kasbekar lauded the partnership and said, “A strong nation is built when academia and industries work together. For India to lead globally, this partnership is essential. At Hero MotoCorp, we believe in this and are putting it into action. We are proud to partner with IIT Madras, a world-class institute in innovation. Together, we will focus on future technologies like multi-energy propulsion, new battery materials, and electric mobility, while using AI and generative AI to improve product development. This collaboration supports Atmanirbhar Bharat — a self-reliant India. By developing these technologies at home, we are building a stronger nation and shaping the future of mobility.”