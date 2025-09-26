Supreme Court upholds JSW Steel's ₹19,700 cr resolution plan for BPSL

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld JSW Steel Ltd’s ₹19,700 crore resolution plan for Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL), dismissing objections raised by former promoters and some lenders. Recalling its earlier order, the apex court said undoing the plan at this stage, after JSW has already infused large sums into the company, would have “disastrous results.”

A bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, along with Justices S C Sharma and K Vinod Chandran, delivered the ruling after recalling a 2 May verdict that had set aside the plan and ordered liquidation. Earlier, a bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi (now retired) and Satish Chandra Sharma had held that JSW’s resolution plan for BPSL was “illegal” and “contrary” to the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

The bench had also made sharp observations about both the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Bhushan Power and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), saying they should not have accepted and approved the resolution plan, respectively. A CoC is a decision-making body of lenders formed during the insolvency process of a sick company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. Commercial wisdom paramount Writing for the bench, CJI Gavai said ex-promoters technically have the standing to appeal under Section 62 of the IBC, but their objections failed on merits. He stressed that delay alone is not sufficient to invalidate a resolution plan, especially when much of it arose from proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The Court also criticised the appellants for “attempts to stall the resolution process.”

“The commercial wisdom of the Committee of Creditors has to be given primacy and should not be lightly interfered with,” the bench said, adding that reopening an approved plan would “open a Pandora’s box” and erode the sanctity of the IBC framework. JSW’s revival of BPSL The Court noted that JSW, the successful resolution applicant, had invested substantially to revive and modernise BPSL, turning it into a profitable venture. “If, after implementation of the resolution plan, the SRA (successful resolution applicant that is JSW) has converted a loss-making entity into a profit-making one, can it be penalised for that?” the judgment asked.

It also recorded that thousands of employees continued to draw livelihoods as the company operated as a going concern. Concluding the matter, the bench said, “The very purpose for which the IBC was enacted, namely, to ensure that the corporate debtor (BPSL) continues as a going concern, has not only been achieved, but the corporate debtor has been transformed from a loss-making to a profit-making entity.” Permitting objections at this stage, it added, “would amount to doing violence to the very intention with which the IBC was enacted.” Arguments before the Court During the hearings, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CoC, said BPSL was a debt-ridden company that had been turned into a “healthy” enterprise by JSW’s takeover. He added that resolution plan timelines are extendable, and minor breaches cannot justify scrapping a plan approved by the CoC, the NCLT, and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).