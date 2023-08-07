SC rejects Go First's appeal against HC order allowing access to aircraft

The Supreme Court dismissed an appeal by the Resolution Professional of Go First on Monday, challenging the single-judge order of the Delhi High Court. This order allowed lessors to access aircraft in the possession of the financially struggling airline.

The Supreme Court stated that, given the ongoing daily arguments in the Delhi High Court, it would be improper for the higher court to interfere at this point.

"We will not entertain this appeal. Since proceedings are pending before the Delhi High Court where petitions are being argued on a day-to-day basis, we are not entertaining this at the present stage. Let the jurisdictional issues also be addressed before the single judge," declared the Bench comprising Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

Go First challenged the division Bench order of the Delhi High Court in the Supreme Court on 2 August. The contested order upholds a single judge's ruling permitting the beleaguered airline's lessors to inspect the aircraft.

Last Thursday, the lessors informed the High Court that future aircraft leasing could be put at risk if the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) fails to de-register aircraft whose leases have been terminated.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing one of the lessors, argued that the forced retention of their aircraft reflects poorly on the Indian aviation sector. While the civil aviation regulator has not outrightly rejected their request for deregistration, it has been put in abeyance due to the ongoing moratorium.

A moratorium refers to a period during which most or certain legal actions against a debtor are suspended. This commences once a company enters insolvency or bankruptcy proceedings.

The lessors posited that under the Irrevocable Deregistration and Export Request Authorisations, the DGCA is obligated to deregister the aircraft upon their request.

Go First halted operations on May 3, and its request for voluntary insolvency was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal on May 10, initiating the moratorium period.

"The Supreme Court's refusal to intervene in Go First's plea underscores the intricate legal landscape the airline must navigate. With an outstanding rental lease of Rs 500 crore and ongoing challenges between forums like the National Company Law Tribunal and the Delhi High Court, Go First's path to revival appears to be a complex puzzle. The airline's ability to honour its commitments and successfully align with both regulatory requirements and creditors' interests will be pivotal in determining its future," said Sonam Chandwani, managing partner at KS Legal & Associates.

Do not wish to take stand in Go First refund case: IBBI tells NCLT

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) told the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday that they do not wish to take a stand in Go First's application seeking permission to refund passengers for their advanced bookings since the insolvent airline’s grounding on May 3.

The NCLT told them to state this in their reply and adjourned the case to August 25.

According to the resolution Professional(RP), Go First has to refund Rs 597.54 crore to 1,550,000 passengers, which includes advanced bookings till June 7. As many as 1,525,862 passengers have booked tickets through travel agents amounting to 582.77 crore and 23,711 passengers have booked tickets on the company website amounting to 14.77 crore.

Meanwhile, the Committee of Creditors(CoC) of the airlines will file their reply by the next hearing.

CoC is a group of lenders that represent the interests of all stakeholders in the insolvency process.