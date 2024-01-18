Broking firm Upstox's revenue surges 44% to Rs 1,000 crore in FY23

New-age broking firm Upstox reported a 44 per cent increase in broking revenues to Rs 1,000 crore in FY23. It clocked earnings

before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) of Rs 200 crore and a profit of Rs 25 crore at a consolidated level.



Upstox was net cash generative in FY23 and has also generated Rs 200 crore in operating cash during the last two quarters ended December 2023, the company said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel