Broking firm Upstox's revenue surges 44% to Rs 1,000 crore in FY23

It generated Rs 200 crore in operating cash during the last two quarters ended December 2023

File photo of Upstox
Samie Modak Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 12:59 AM IST
New-age broking firm Upstox reported a 44 per cent increase in broking revenues to Rs 1,000 crore in FY23. It clocked earnings 
before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) of Rs 200 crore and a profit of Rs 25 crore at a consolidated level.

Upstox  was net cash generative in FY23 and has also generated Rs 200 crore in operating cash during the last two quarters ended December 2023, the company said.

Topics :UpstoxResults

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 12:59 AM IST

