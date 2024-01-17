Zomato to support 300,000 restaurants, empower 1 mn gig workers by 2030

Food delivery major Zomato on Wednesday announced its comprehensive sustainability goals for 2030, with the aim of “responsible and sustainable business growth while creating value for all its stakeholders.”

Crafted around eight identified themes, Zomato has outlined specific and measurable targets to achieve its goals by the year 2030. These include supporting the growth of 300,000 restaurant businesses and food entrepreneurs, empowering 1 million gig workers, and supporting 300 million meals for underprivileged women and children, among others.

“Over the years, gig work has democratised access to livelihoods by reducing entry barriers and providing improved income prospects for lakhs of people in India. Today’s conference and the release of Zomato’s goals for 2030, reinforces our commitment to protect and ensure sustainable growth of the platform economy and all its stakeholders,” said Rakesh Ranjan, CEO - Food Delivery, Zomato.

Announced on the sidelines of the Sustainability and Inclusivity: Role of the Platform Economy Conference, Zomato’s eight identified sustainability themes are aligned with its vision of ‘‘better food for more people,” the company said.

The company aims to facilitate 100 per cent of its deliveries through electric vehicles (EVs) by 2033 and carry out the delivery of 100 million plastic-free food orders by 2025.

“Platform economy has become increasingly important for creating livelihood opportunities, providing social security and welfare benefits for gig workers,” said Ramesh Krishnamurthi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India.

“From a sustainability perspective, the government’s push towards EV adoption has received commitment by platforms including Zomato, that is looking at facilitating 100 per cent deliveries through EVs leading to net zero emissions across the food ordering and delivery value chain by 2033, which is laudable,” he added.