BSES plans to energise over 1,000 rooftop solar installations in FY25

Electricity provider BSES has energised 6,000 rooftop solar installations so far and the discom plans to energise over 1,000 more connections in the 2024-25 financial year, officials said on Friday.

The highest number of rooftop solar connections are in the domestic segment (3,650), followed by commercial (1,087), educational (939), industrial (85) and others (129), they said.

"The response to roof top solar net metering has been very incredibly encouraging in the BSES area. Consumers across categories, including residential, educational (and schools) and commercial establishments have warmed up to roof top solar net metering in big-way," a BSES statement said.

The highest energised load is in the commercial segment with 57 Megawatt peak (MWp), followed by the educational segment with 45 MWp, industrial with 6 MWp and others with 11 MWp.

BSES officials further said that more than 100 residential societies have opted for rooftop solar connections, helping consumers save over Rs 110 crore annually.

"BSES has energised 'roof-top net metering' connections ranging from a sanctioned load of 1 KW to over 4,000 KW. Consumers have begun to see the benefits of roof top solar net metering and how it reduces their electricity bills," the statement said.

Rooftop solar net metering is an ideal method to reduce electricity bills and contribute to the betterment of the environment.

Every KW of rooftop solar generates about 100 to 120 units of electricity every month and the cost of the system can be recovered in around four years. A typical 10 KW of rooftop solar connection with a monthly consumption of 1,200 units every month can save around Rs 82,000 annually, the officials said.

"Besides helping BSES in meeting its renewable purchase obligation (RPO), the pioneering initiative will help the discom minimise overloading issues in congested areas, especially during the peak summer months," the BSES said.

On the other hand, Tata Power-DDL energised 2,412 rooftop solar connections and the solar load touches 63.3 MWp, helping consumers save approximately Rs 45-50 crore annually.