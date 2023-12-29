Home / Companies / News / GE T&D India bags 74 million pound order from GE group's British arm

GE T&D India bags 74 million pound order from GE group's British arm

Both the entities are part of GE Group and this related party transaction has been approved by shareholders in last annual general meeting held on August 21, 2023

The company received the order on December 28 in the normal/ordinary course of business from UK Grid Solutions Limited, it said, adding that the transaction is done at arm's length
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 1:14 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

GE T&D India on Friday said it bagged an order worth 74 million pound (Rs 785 crore) from UK Grid Solutions Ltd for supply and manufacturing of HVDC Converter Transformer.

Both the entities are part of GE Group and this related party transaction has been approved by shareholders in last annual general meeting held on August 21, 2023, GE T&D India said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company received the order on December 28 in the normal/ordinary course of business from UK Grid Solutions Limited, it said, adding that the transaction is done at arm's length.

Also Read

Godrej Aerospace eyes share of GE 414 engine manufacturing, supply chain

Adani Energy Solutions secures $1 bn financing for green HVDC link project

Thomas Cook India Q1 results: Consolidated net profit up 27% to Rs 147 cr

CESC reports more than 21% rise in Q1 profit on strong power demand

Nicholas Pooran's 55-ball 137 leads MI New York to inaugural MLC title

State-owned Power Grid board approves raising Rs 2,200 crore via bonds

Techno Electric & Engineering Company gets projects worth Rs 1,750 crore

Tata Coffee, Tata Consumer Products merger to be effective from January 1

PNB gets board approval to raise Rs 7,500 crore through QIP or FPO

HUL changes distributor margin structure, increases variable components

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :GE T&D IndiaManufacturing sectorPower grids

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 1:14 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story