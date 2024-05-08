Home / Companies / News / BSES power discoms launch scheme for replacement of old ACs in Delhi

BSES power discoms launch scheme for replacement of old ACs in Delhi

The summer season this year is anticipated to be intense with temperatures already reaching 40 degrees Celsius in Delhi and expected to rise even higher, it said

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 6:55 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The BSES power discoms have launched a scheme for consumers in the city to exchange their old air conditioners with energy-efficient ones with discounts of up to 63 per cent, according to a statement.

The summer season this year is anticipated to be intense with temperatures already reaching 40 degrees Celsius in Delhi and expected to rise even higher, it said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The statement said cooling load can account for up to 50 per cent of a household's or a discom's annual energy expenses. Switching to a 5-star energy-efficient air conditioner can significantly reduce this cost, it added.
 

The BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and the BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) have launched a limited-period 'AC Replacement Scheme' in partnership with leading air conditioner manufacturers.

This initiative will help domestic consumers of South, West, East, and Central Delhi to replace their old air conditioners with new and energy-efficient 5-star ACs, including next-generation inverter technology models, at discounts of up to 63 per cent on the maximum retail price, the statement said.

Under the scheme, around 40 window and split AC models of leading brands are on offer on a 'first cum, first served' basis. A domestic consumer of BRPL or BYPL will be eligible to exchange a maximum of three air conditioners against a unique contract account (CA) number, it added.

Also Read

Delhi discoms, NPCL bag top rating of power distribution cos in CSRD report

Discoms' power cost, debt rose with rising demand in FY23: Govt report

Delhi electricity demand to cross 8GW this summer, discoms brace up

BSES plans to energise over 1,000 rooftop solar installations in FY25

Switch off non-essential appliances during Earth Hour on Mar 23, urges BSES

Air India Express staff express 'growing discontent' in letter to chairman

Birla unit acquires ARMC IVF centre to foray into South Indian market

Sonata Software to get 20% of revenue from AI-led services in 2-3 yrs: CFO

Byju's unveils new sales model for growth, managers to act as mentors

TVS SCS wins new business deal for Eicher's bus facility in Baggad

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BSESDiscomsPower discomsair conditioners

First Published: May 08 2024 | 6:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story