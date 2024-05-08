TVS SCS wins new business deal for Eicher's bus facility in Baggad

TVS Supply Chain Solutions, one of India's largest and fastest-growing integrated supply chain solutions providers, has secured a new business contract from VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) to manage in-plant warehousing and logistics at the Eicher bus factory in Baggad, Madhya Pradesh.

VECV, a leading manufacturer of commercial vehicles, has been associated with TVS SCS since 2006 for in-plant logistics operations at its truck plant in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. The new deal for VECV’s bus plant will last for three years. This two-decade partnership has created over 1,200 job opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

Commenting on the new contract, K Sukumar, chief executive officer of TVS Supply Chain Solutions India, said, "We are delighted to further strengthen our partnership with VECV by extending our services to their bus plant operations. This win is a testament to our process-driven approach and reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional services through tech-enabled solutions. We are confident that our capability to provide end-to-end solutions will improve production efficiency for our customer."

B Srinivas, executive vice-president of VE Commercial Vehicles, said, “The extension of our business opportunity to TVS SCS at our VECV Baggad plant underscores the shared commitment of both companies to achieving strategic objectives and desired outcomes, further solidifying the foundation for continued growth and operational excellence.”

In-plant logistics services for the Baggad bus plant include seamless inward operations to ensure timely receipt of parts, efficient storage and picking of parts from designated locations based on the Production Planning Control (PPC) team, and delivering parts to specific assembly lines based on the Bill of Materials (BOM). This ensures a steady flow of materials and maintains efficiency in the production line.