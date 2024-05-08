Home / Companies / News / TVS SCS wins new business deal for Eicher's bus facility in Baggad

TVS SCS wins new business deal for Eicher's bus facility in Baggad

VECV has been associated with TVS SCS since 2006 for in-plant logistics operations at its truck plant in Pithampur

TVS SCS
BS Reporter Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 5:13 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
TVS Supply Chain Solutions, one of India's largest and fastest-growing integrated supply chain solutions providers, has secured a new business contract from VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) to manage in-plant warehousing and logistics at the Eicher bus factory in Baggad, Madhya Pradesh.

VECV, a leading manufacturer of commercial vehicles, has been associated with TVS SCS since 2006 for in-plant logistics operations at its truck plant in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. The new deal for VECV’s bus plant will last for three years. This two-decade partnership has created over 1,200 job opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Commenting on the new contract, K Sukumar, chief executive officer of TVS Supply Chain Solutions India, said, “We are delighted to further strengthen our partnership with VECV by extending our services to their bus plant operations. This win is a testament to our process-driven approach and reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional services through tech-enabled solutions. We are confident that our capability to provide end-to-end solutions will improve production efficiency for our customer.”


B Srinivas, executive vice-president of VE Commercial Vehicles, said, “The extension of our business opportunity to TVS SCS at our VECV Baggad plant underscores the shared commitment of both companies to achieving strategic objectives and desired outcomes, further solidifying the foundation for continued growth and operational excellence.”

In-plant logistics services for the Baggad bus plant include seamless inward operations to ensure timely receipt of parts, efficient storage and picking of parts from designated locations based on the Production Planning Control (PPC) team, and delivering parts to specific assembly lines based on the Bill of Materials (BOM). This ensures a steady flow of materials and maintains efficiency in the production line.

Also Read

Eicher Motors rises 3% post Q2 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

Haryana school bus accident: 'Parents had snatched keys from drunk driver'

Eicher Motors rallies 4% after UBS upgrades stock to 'Buy', sees 29% upside

After smartphones, Samsung launches QLED, OLED range of AI TVs in India

TVS Supply Chain Solutions expands warehousing footprint in India

USFDA issues Form 483 with 1 inspectional observation to Cipla's Maha unit

Rockwell Automation to expand in India with more factories, tech workers

Air India Express says no recognition of workers' union amid crew protest

K M Birla's Hindalco Industries mulls seeking $1.2 bn in Novelis IPO

In discussion with various parties: Adani Ports on investing in Philippines

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :TVS Logistics ServicesEicherbus servicemanufacturing Auto sector

First Published: May 08 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story