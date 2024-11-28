BSNL installs 50,708 4G sites; 41,957 sites on-air: MoS Communications

The supply of equipment for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL's) 4G rollout began in September last year, and by October-end this year 50,708 4G sites have been installed while 41,957 sites are on-air, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

The equipment is 5G upgradable, Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

To a question seeking specific timelines set for BSNL's 4G and 5G rollout across various states and Union Territories, the minister said that in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the state-owned telecom firm has placed a purchase order for indigenously developed 4G sites for pan India deployment.

"Supply of 4G equipment has started from September 2023, and as on October 31, 2024, a total of 50,708 4G sites have been installed and 41,957 sites are on air. The equipment is 5G upgradable," he said.

To another question on whether BSNL-appointed Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has recommended strategies for the revival of the state-owned telecom corporation, including accelerating the 4G rollout, enhancing service quality, and introducing a generative AI chatbot for consumer support, the minister replied that the interim report has been submitted by BCG to BSNL management.

