India, Russia aim for $100 billion bilateral trade target by 2030

Russia is now India's second-largest import partner. The trade deficit with Russia is also the second highest, raising concerns over an 'imbalanced trade' between the two countries

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 9:08 PM IST

India and Russia have set an ambitious target to increase bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030, up from over $65 billion now.

Setting the bilateral trade target, furthering talks on the proposed trade deal with a Russia-led economic bloc, and sorting out fertiliser supply to India were among some of the key issues discussed during the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia on Tuesday.
“The major thrust of the discussion (between Modi and Putin) was on economic engagement…the two leaders have set a new target of $100 billion by 2030. Alongside, they have also agreed on the joint statement on economic cooperation specifically till 2030,” foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said in a briefing on Modi’s visit to Russia.

India also pushed for the need to broaden the trade basket between the two countries, especially with respect to greater market access for goods both in the agriculture and the industrial sector.

A trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)—comprising five member states of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia—was also discussed to deepen the bilateral commercial relationship between India and Russia.

“The two leaders also spoke about the need to move forward on the India Eurasian Economic Union trade goods agreement. We had one round of discussions between the two countries, and it is expected that this would be expedited in the months ahead,” Kwatra said.

Balanced Trade

Both countries had earlier set the target of $30 billion by 2025. However, trade between both countries expanded rapidly over the last two financial years. This was mainly driven by a rise in the jump in oil imports from Russia soon after its stand-off with Ukraine started in February 2022.

Since exports growth remained tepid, India’s trade deficit with Russia continued to widen. In the financial year 2023-24, India’s trade deficit with Russia stood at $57 billion.

Russia is now India’s second-largest import partner. The trade deficit with Russia is also the second highest, raising concerns over an ‘imbalanced trade’ between the two countries.

Kwatra said that as far as the $100 billion trade target is concerned, it is not just about the ‘balancing aspect’ of the trade relationship, but also about the broad basing of the trade basket.

“So the $100 billion target is, first of all, an expression by the two leaders of the ambition that they have set for the larger economic relationship and within the larger economic relationship… it's also a very clear direction to the two systems that they need to really put in now efforts to broadbase the trade basket, and of course, make it more sustainable as we go along,” Kwatra said.

Topics : Vladimir Putin India Russia Indian Economy

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 9:08 PM IST

