Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Byju Raveendran files caveat before SC against US-based creditor Glas Trust

Byju Raveendran files caveat before SC against US-based creditor Glas Trust

Glas Trust has opposed the Rs 158.9 crore dues settlement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India

Byju Raveendran
Byju Raveendran has filed a caveat before the Supreme Court against its US-based creditor Glas Trust Company. Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 12:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Byju Raveendran has filed a caveat before the Supreme Court against its US-based creditor Glas Trust Company LLC over the order passed by the insolvency appellate tribunal NCLAT.

The caveat was filed before the apex court on August 3, a day after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) passed an order restoring the board of edtech major after setting aside insolvency proceedings against it.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Glas Trust has opposed the Rs 158.9 crore dues settlement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) alleging the money paid by Riju Raveendran (brother of Byju Raveendran) was tainted and was a case of "round-tripping".

Anticipating the US-based creditor would challenge the NCLAT order before the Supreme Court, Byju Raveendran had filed a caveat requesting to be heard before the apex court passes any order on a plea filed by the US-based creditors.

A Caveat application is filed by a litigant to ensure that no order is passed against them without being heard.

Last Friday, a two-member NCLAT bench had approved the Rs 158.9 crore dues settlement with BCCI and set aside insolvency proceedings against the edtech major, initiated over a claim filed by the cricket body.

More From This Section

Bajaj Group eyes healthcare venture as hospital bed demand rising steadily

'Scaling up not a challenge for us anymore' : Waaree Renewable Tech CFO

Hotstar, JioCinema beat parent companies' TV businesses in valuation race

Infosys coded tax network in India, it got a Rs 32,400 cr GST notice

Gautam Adani plans to step down at 70, to cede control to family in 2030s

The NCLAT had observed that the settlement arrived between the parties before the Committee of Creditors (CoC) could have been constituted and that the source of the payment being made "is not in dispute" nor related to the foreign funds as alleged by the US-based creditors.

"In view of the undertaking given and affidavit filed, the settlement between the parties is hereby approved and as a result, the appeal succeeds and impugned order (passed by the NCLT) is set aside," a two-member Chennai bench of NCLAT had said.

The tribunal further said the money was paid by Riju Raveendran (brother of Byju Raveendran) through the sale of his shares, taxes have been duly paid and payment is coming through proper banking channels.

As per the undertaking, Riju Raveendran made a payment of Rs 50 crore on July 31, 2024, against the outstanding dues owed by Byju's to BCCI. Another Rs 25 crore will be submitted on Friday, and the remaining Rs 83 crore on August 9 through RTGS.

The appellate tribunal also dismissed the allegation of 'round-tripping' levelled by Byju's US-based lenders, saying they failed to provide any evidence in support of their claims.

On July 16, the Bengaluru bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) directed the initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Proceedings (CIRP) against Byju's, admitting the plea filed by the BCCI.

The BCCI had approached the NCLT under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) over a default of Rs 158.9 crore by Think & Learn.

This NCLT order was challenged by Byju Raveendran before NCLAT.

A storied edtech startup, Byju's was once valued at USD 22 billion but the reopening of schools after the easing of pandemic restrictions led to its unravelling. BlackRock recently slashed its valuation of USD 1 billion.

The company's troubles began when it missed financial reporting deadlines two years ago and fell short of revenue projections by more than 50 per cent.

In February, a group of investors in Byju's parent firm Think & Lean, including Prosus and Peak XV, voted to remove Raveendran as CEO during an extraordinary general meeting, citing allegations of "mismanagement and failures". Raveendran had denied all allegations.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Byju's US lenders seek to block payment to BCCI, want their money first

Byju Raveendran takes charge of Byju's as NCLAT accepts BCCI settlement

Byju's ex-director fined $10,000 per day over missing $533 million

Byju's vs BCCI row: Edtech platform, cricket board reach settlement

Byjus vs BCCI row: Edtech firm seeks to settle debt with cricket board

Topics :Byju RaveendranByju'sSupreme Court

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story