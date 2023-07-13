Home / Companies / News / Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to join Byju's newly-constituted advisory body

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to join Byju's newly-constituted advisory body

Firm appoints ex-upGrad chief as overseas business CEO

Aryaman GuptaPTI New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 7:35 PM IST
Former State Bank of India chief Rajnish Kumar and former chief financial officer (CFO) of Infosys Mohandas Pai have agreed to join Byju’s newly constituted Advisory Council, the company said on Thursday. Pai was among the early investors in the company via Aarin Capital but has since divested most of his stake in the company.

The firm has also appointed upGrad's former chief Arjun Mohan as the chief executive officer (CEO) for its international business, according to sources.

The firm’s CEO Byju Raveendran, during an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on July 4, told shareholders that the company would constitute a board advisory committee (BAC) to provide strategic advice to the CEO on matters related to the governance structure.

Raveendran will remain the group CEO and Mrinal Mohit will continue to head the India business, the sources said. Byju's declined to comment on the development.

Mohan was with Byju's for 11 years as its chief business officer before joining Ronnie Screwvala-promoted upGrad as its India CEO.

He resigned from upGrad in December last year.

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 7:35 PM IST

