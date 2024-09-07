Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Byju's auditor BDO resigns after start of bankruptcy proceedings, firm says

Byju's auditor BDO resigns after start of bankruptcy proceedings, firm says

Byju's defended its inability to provide the documents, saying in a statement the materials were requested from the firm's board, which has been suspended

Byjus, Byju
Byju's also called for a forensic audit of BDO's resignation by the insolvency professional. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2024 | 10:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian education technology company Byju's auditor BDO Global has resigned after the startup did not provide documents requested following the start of insolvency proceedings, Byju's said on Saturday.

Byju's defended its inability to provide the documents, saying in a statement the materials were requested from the firm's board, which has been suspended due to the insolvency proceedings.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

BDO's email requesting documents was addressed to a suspended board, not to the insolvency professional in control of the firm at the time, the edtech firm said.

Byju's also called for a forensic audit of BDO's resignation by the insolvency professional, who was appointed by India's top court.

Backed by General Atlantic, Byju's was valued at $22 billion in 2022, but it has seen its fortunes plummet due to many regulatory issues and more recently a dispute with US banks demanding $1 billion in unpaid dues, triggering the company's insolvency, which led to an assets freeze.

 

 


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Indian tax officials demand $101 million in Byju's insolvency process

SC agrees to list plea related to insolvency proceedings against Byju's

NCLT asks US lenders of edtech company Byju's to file fresh appeal

Byju's lenders kicked off creditor panel by court official Srivastava

US lender Glas Trust not part of insolvency panel of Byju's: Report

Topics :Byju'sEdTechInsolvency and Bankruptcy Code

First Published: Sep 07 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News