Byju's changing fortune: From buying spree to selling crown jewels

The valuation of the company led by Byju Raveendran jumped to $15 billion by April 2021. Raveendran used the funds to acquire some 20 companies worldwide

Edtech major Byju’s rode the easy money wave during the Covid pandemic, using that time to acquire companies that allowed it to enter a new vertical or geography. From those highs, the Bengaluru-headquartered company founded in 2011 is now looking to sell two companies it lists as “well-known acquisitions” on its website —  Epic and Great Learning. But strategic buys have been critical to its quick expansion.  The company got a valuation of about $8 billion by January 2020 after becoming a unicorn in late 2017. Then, during the Covid-19 pandemic its growth was turbocharged by its fundraise.

The valuation of the company led by Byju Raveendran jumped to $15 billion by April 2021. Raveendran used the funds to acquire some 20 companies worldwide.
 
Sample this: In July 2021, Byju’s acquired the US-based digital reading platform Epic for $500 million. The acquisition helped Byju’s expand its US footprint by providing access to more than 2 million teachers and 50 million students in Epic’s existing global user base. In the same month, it acquired Great Learning, a leading Singapore-based global player in the professional and higher education segment for $600 million, comprising cash, stock, and earnout.  

But as the pandemic waned, the easy money began to dry up. Startups in India attracted just $2.8 billion in the first quarter of 2023, down from $12 billion the previous year, according to market research and data tracking entity Tracxn.

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 8:04 PM IST

