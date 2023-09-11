Lenders in talks to sell Jaiprakash Associates loans to National ARC

Indian lenders are in talks to sell part of their loans to Jaiprakash Associates to National Asset Reconstruction Company even as petitions filed by ICICI Bank and State Bank of India are pending before the National Company Law Tribunal, Allahabad bench for debt resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016.

ICICI Bank was the first to file the petition for debt resolution in September 2018, while SBI filed its petition in September last year. The delay of over five years in the NCLT for debt resolution has prompted lenders to initiate negotiations to sell the loans to National ARC, said a source close to the development. "Negotiations are currently focusing on the pricing and the quantum of the debt sale," said a source close to the development.



Emails sent to National ARC and Jaiprakash Associates did not elicit any response. But on 6 September, Jaiprakash disclosed that it had defaulted to the tune of Rs 4,151 crore to its lenders. This includes Rs 2,486 crore as interest and Rs 1,665 crore as the principal amount to its lenders as of 31 August this year.

The company said its total borrowings, including interest, is Rs 29,361 crore, which is repayable by 2037. Of this, Rs 4,151 crore is overdue as of August 2023. The company stated that of its total borrowing, a debt of Rs 18,502 crore will get further reduced on transfer to the proposed special purpose vehicle (SPV) for which the scheme of arrangement, duly approved by all the stakeholders, is pending sanction of NCLT. The entire loan is, in any case, under restructuring, it said.



In December last year, the company had signed an agreement for the divestment of the cement, clinker and power plants with a cement capacity of 9.4 million tonnes per annum along with a clinker capacity of 6.7 million tonnes per annum and thermal power stations with a capacity of 280 MW to Dalmia Cement (Bharat). The cement and power plants, situated in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, are to be divested at an enterprise value of Rs 5,586 crore. The deal has not been concluded as yet.

Corporate lawyers say the delay in debt resolution since September 2018 at the NCLT had created uncertainty for the lenders and the entire debt resolution process should be completed in a timely manner to achieve the effectiveness of debt resolution under the IBC.



"The entire edifice of the IBC Code 2016 is based on timelines. It is imperative that in case the default is established, the corporate insolvency resolution process should be admitted against a corporate debtor in a timely manner upon filing an appropriate application by financial creditors," said a corporate lawyer.

Slowing resolution



-- ICICI Bank files bankruptcy under IBC in Sept 2018 -- SBI files bankruptcy in Sept 2022

-- Both ICICI Bank, SBI petitions pending in NCLT, Allahabad -- Co sells cement unit to Dalmia Cement in Dec 2022; awaits court approval

-- Lenders awaiting resolution since 2017





