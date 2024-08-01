Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Byju's ex-director fined $10,000 per day over missing $533 million

Byju's ex-director fined $10,000 per day over missing $533 million

The missing cash belongs to a bankrupt shell company, Byju's Alpha Inc., which is affiliated with Think & Learn and was taken over by the lenders after their loan defaulted

Byju's
The missing money is at the heart of a dispute between lenders owed $1.2 billion and the startup founded by entrepreneur Byju Raveendran. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 8:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Steven Church


A suspended director of the troubled Indian educational tech firm Byju’s must pay $10,000 a day until he helps locate $533 million that his company is accused of hiding from US lenders, a judge said Wednesday.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Riju Ravindran, brother of Byju’s founder, has been at the center of a nearly two-year-old fight over the missing cash, which lenders say should be returned to them after the company defaulted. Ravindran is one of three directors of Think & Learn Pvt. — which operates the Byju’s brand — who were recently replaced by a trustee as part of an involuntary bankruptcy case filed in India, according to US court documents. 

After imposing the sanctions on Ravindran, US Bankruptcy Judge Brendan Shannon also rejected a request to put the US debt fight on hold so Ravindran and the company could find new lawyers. American lawyers for Ravindran and Byju’s units want to quit defending their clients in the bankruptcy dispute, blaming “an irreparable breakdown.”

Instead, Shannon ruled that Ravindran’s lawyers must continue to represent their clients until at least a hearing next month, when all sides return to US Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware, where much of the conflict has been playing out. 

The moves are the latest twists to an usual saga involving a company that was once a symbol of India’s rising technology sector. Within 18 months of borrowing $1.2 billion from US lenders in 2022, Byju’s missed key financial reporting deadlines, had their offices raided by Indian regulators and was accused by American lenders of defaulting.

Since then, the company has been accused of fraudulently transferring $533 million away from a shell company set up in the US that was responsible for paying the debt. Byju’s has defended its actions by claiming it has been targeted by predatory lenders. 

More From This Section

Prestige Estates Projects Q1 results: Net profit down 3.4% at Rs 307 crore

Mahyco seals joint venture with US' RiceTec for HT rice and wheat

Amazon claims to deliver 50% of Prime member orders on same or next day

Premium

Hiring of freshers by IT companies likely to go off-campus in FY25

Toyota, Maharashtra set wheels in motion for Rs 20,000 crore plant


The missing money is at the heart of a dispute between lenders owed $1.2 billion and the startup founded by entrepreneur Byju Raveendran. 

The missing cash belongs to a bankrupt shell company, Byju’s Alpha Inc., which is affiliated with Think & Learn and was taken over by the lenders after their loan defaulted.

The US bankruptcy case is BYJU’s Alpha Inc., 24-10140, US Bankruptcy Court District of Delaware (Wilmington).

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

NCLAT defers edtech major Byju's, BCCI settlement after lender alert

Byju's vs BCCI row: Edtech platform, cricket board reach settlement

BCCI in discussion with Byju's to settle dispute related to unpaid dues

Byjus vs BCCI row: Edtech firm seeks to settle debt with cricket board

Byju's insolvency order: NCLAT judge recuses from hearing appeal

Topics :Byju RaveendranByju'sEdTechstart- upsIndian startup factory

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 8:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story